Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown SA notification of a change in major holdings pursuant to the modified law and grand-ducal regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers of securities 07-Jul-2020 / 20:48 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings* +--------------------------------------------------------------+ | *Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in | | major holdings pursuant to the amended law and Grand-ducal | |Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for| | issuers (referred to as 'the Transparency Law' and 'the | | Transparency Regulation')* | +--------------------------------------------------------------+ +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS *(to be sent to the | |relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of | |existing shares to which voting rights are attached*ii*:* | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Aroundtown SA, LEI 529900H4DWG3KWMBMQ39, CSSF reference | |number E-3474 | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*2. Reason for the notification *(please tick the | |appropriate box or boxes): | | | | | |X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | |An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments | |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |Other (please specify)iii: | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*3. Details of person subject to the notification | |obligation*iv*:* | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Name: Yakir | |City and country of registered | |Gabay | |office (if applicable): | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*4. Full name of shareholder(s) *(if different from 3.)v: | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |N/A | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*5. Date on which the threshold was |07/07/2020 | | |crossed or reached*vi*:* | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |*6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the | |notification obligation:* | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ | |% of voting|% of voting | |Total | | | rights | rights |Total of |number of | | |attached to| through |both in % |voting | | | shares | financial |(7.A + 7.B)|rights of | | | (total of |instruments | |issuervii | | | 7.A) | (total of | | | | | | 7.B.1 + | | | | | | 7.B.2) | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Resulting | 10.01 %| %| 10.01 %|1,537,025,6| |situation on | | | |09 | |the date on | | | | | |which | | | | | |threshold was| | | | | |crossed or | | | | | |reached | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ |Position of | | | |/ | |previous | 9.55 %| %| 9.55 %| | |notification | | | | | |(if | | | | | |applicable) | | | | | +-------------+-----------+------------+-----------+-----------+ +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date | |on which the threshold was crossed or | |reached*viii*:* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*A: Voting rights attached to shares* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Class/type |*Number of voting rights*ix |*% of voting | |of shares* | |rights* | |ISIN code | | | |(if | | | |possible) | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | *Direct* |*Indirect* | *Direct* | *Indirect* | | | | | | | | | | | (Art. 8 of the |(Art. 9 of |(Art. 8 of | (Art. 9 of | | | | Transparency Law) | the | the | the | | | | |Transparen |Transparen | Transparency | | | | | cy Law) | cy Law) | Law) | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |LU1673108939 |153,850,513 | |10.01 % | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | %| %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*SUBTOTAL A | 153,850,513| 10.01 %| |(Direct & | | | |Indirect)* | | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the | |Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type of |*Expiration|*Exercise/ |*Number of |*% of | |financial |date*x |Conversion |voting rights |voting | |instrument* | |Period*xi |that may be |rights | | | | |acquired if |* | | | | |the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted.* | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | |*SUBTOTAL B.1* | | % | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect | |according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ |*Type |*Expiration date*x |*Exercise/ |*Physical |*Number of |*%| |of | |Conversion |or cash |voting |of| |financ| |Period*xi |settlement |rights* |vo| |ial | | |*xii | |ti| |instru| | | | |ng| |ment* | | | | |ri| | | | | | |gh| | | | | | |ts| | | | | | |* | +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %| +------+------+----+-----------+-----+-----+-----+-----+----+----+----+--+ | | | | | | %|

