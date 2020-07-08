As from July 10, 2020, ArcAroma AB will be traded under a new short name. ISIN code and order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: AAP B -------------------------------------- New short name: AAA -------------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0004977452 -------------------------------------- Unchanged order book ID: 93180 -------------------------------------- For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.