Mittwoch, 08.07.2020
Vom "0-Start-Up" zu Millionenumsätzen! Jetzt Chance auf Mega-Turnaround!?
WKN: A0Q16U ISIN: CH0039542854 Ticker-Symbol: MEF1 
Lang & Schwarz
08.07.20
16:04 Uhr
17,775 Euro
-0,025
-0,14 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2020 | 15:41
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MCH Group Ltd.: Media Release | MCH Group | Negotiations

Negotiations of the MCH Group Ltd.

As the MCH Group Ltd. has already communicated on several occasions, it is currently considering a capital increase involving new investors. In this connection, MCH has among several interested parties also negotiated with Lupa Systems LLC, the American holding company founded in 2019 by James Murdoch, which is involved inter alia in the event, technology and media sector and in the field of sustainability.

The negotiations have not yet been concluded. The MCH Group will provide information as soon as this is the case. Until then, it will not be providing any further information in this respect.

News releases online

MCH Group Ltd.
Corporate Communications
Christian Jecker
+41 58 206 22 52
christian.jecker@mch-group.com
www.mch-group.com

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
