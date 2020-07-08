Vizetto Announces Lenovo as Newest Addition to the rBoard Alliance

Lenovo's innovative computer solutions are the perfect fit for Vizetto's Reactiv SUITE, providing an unparalleled remote working experience

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vizetto Inc. , the company that is changing the way the world communicates, announced today that Lenovo, a Fortune Global 500 technology company, has joined Vizetto's rBoard alliance. The rBoard alliance is a group of companies that share a common commitment to bringing the highest standards and user experience to the interactive whiteboard and remote work market. Through the alliance, Lenovo's renowned P-Series tiny workstation and high-end laptops will be certified by Vizetto to ensure the ultimate user experience and will be the preferred computer solution for Reactiv SUITE.

Reactiv SUITE is an eco-system of software products designed to make remote collaboration as intuitive as using one's smartphone today. On this platform, individuals can focus on getting their message across as opposed to presenting static data and images, through the STAGE component. Additionally, all team members using the platform can collaborate during the meeting on an infinity canvas through their SCRIBBLE component.

To enjoy Reactiv SUITE's full potential, users must be able to easily interact with and seamlessly transition between any number of documents, 4K videos, and high-res images. Lenovo's renowned P-Series tiny workstation and high-end laptops, with 8 core CPU and blazing-fast memory with dual M.2 storage support, are perfect solutions that provide the performance and speed needed to power through multiple tasks-. Some of the benefits include:

Intel i7 - 8 Core CPU - For a smooth multitasking experience. Process multiple files simultaneously, get faster thumbnail and files rendering, and an overall smooth experience.





- For a smooth multitasking experience. Process multiple files simultaneously, get faster thumbnail and files rendering, and an overall smooth experience. Nvidia Quadro GPU - For the ultimate user experience, Reactiv SUITE has been designed to leverage this GPU. From enhanced video decode for snappy video playback to full Direct 3D integration that allows users to manipulate and render documents as fast as possible.





- For the ultimate user experience, Reactiv SUITE has been designed to leverage this GPU. From enhanced video decode for snappy video playback to full Direct 3D integration that allows users to manipulate and render documents as fast as possible. Four 4k 60Hz Outputs - Add up to three secondary screens to extend users' workspace - Create multiple 4K pixel surfaces to duplicate massive black boards in classrooms.





- Add up to three secondary screens to extend users' workspace - Create multiple pixel surfaces to duplicate massive black boards in classrooms. Tiny Form Factor - Tiny enough to be integrated to the Interactive White Board (IWB). While being powerful-enough to support any type of workflow, the P-Series is tiny enough to be fully integrated into the rBoard structure so the Interactive White Board can be moved from room to room without having the end user dealing with cables.

"We are thrilled to have Lenovo join our rBoard Alliance, especially since their hardware technology is one of the best in the market and we share their commitment to deliver best-in-class technology to our customers," said Av Utukuri, CEO of Vizetto Inc. "Our vision has always been to bring hardware and software together and Lenovo's combination of features, performance and service is unmatched."

In addition, this partnership will allow both companies to continue to research and innovate solutions that push the boundaries of the technology and expand capabilities in this market space.

"Having the right technology is imperative for collaboration and productivity in a remote work environment, and research shows that more than 70 percent of businesses plan to have some employees work from home permanently, even after the COVID-19 pandemic," said Daniel Olsen, executive director, North America Workstations at Lenovo. "Lenovo's powerful workstations and laptops, coupled with Vizetto's Reactiv SUITE software, are ideal for video-rich, memory-intense applications and allow users to easily toggle between projects when multi-tasking or collaborating with colleagues."

For more information on Lenovo joining Vizetto's rBoard alliance, please visit, https://vizetto.com/partner-lenovo/.

About Vizetto Inc.

Vizetto is a Canadian software company and is the developer of Reactiv SUITE. This software eco-system re-imagines how people will present content, engages with passive audiences in order to convert them into active participants and enables teamwork from anyone, anywhere. Visit, www.vizetto.com .

Vizetto Contact: 905.670.5810, info@vizetto.com