Vow ASA: Vow ASA awarded grants and loans to boost its plastic waste to energy projects

Innovation Norway, the government's instrument for innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry, has awarded grants and loans to Scanship AS, a subsidiary of Vow ASA, to further commercialize the application of its patented pyrolysis technology for chemical recycling of plastic waste.

The loans and grants, a total of NOK 19.4 million will be used to build a plant in Norway to demonstrate the conversion of plastic waste into energy.

"We are grateful for the continuous support from Innovation Norway in developing technologies to enhance circular economy and for climate change mitigation," says Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

He adds that the support from Innovation Norway will accelerate Vow's efforts to commercialize its unique technology to valorize syngas from pyrolysis reactors, which is a key component in Vow's existing product and technology portfolio. This add-on technology will further optimize energy utilization by gas purification and liquid fuel production.

Plastic waste is a large and growing problem around the world, especially in developing countries, but also in industrialized economies. By converting non-reusable plastic into liquid fuel and hydrogen, Vow's solutions are becoming an increasingly relevant part of industry's response to EU's plastic waste recycling and hydrogen strategies.

