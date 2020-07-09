Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2020) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH02) has begun the 2020 exploration program at its Mascarene Property, located in southwest New Brunswick. The Mascarene Property, which covers an area of approximately 2,080 hectares, is located approximately 6 kilometers southwest of the town of Saint George. Access is excellent with paved provincial roads both transecting and within close proximity of the property.

A 2002 airborne magnetic survey conducted by the New Brunswick government identified magnetic anomalies within the property including a broad magnetic anomaly or anomalies extending through the area of the Oliver and Oliver Cameron workings and North Pit. Great Atlantic management speculate these anomalies to be associated with a buried mafic intrusion(s).

David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, stated: "The magnetic anomalies are targets for mafic intrusive hosted copper-nickel-cobalt deposits. Reported shallow vein-type mineralization at historic workings over magnetic anomalies may be indicative of deeper mafic intrusive hosted copper-cobalt-nickel mineralized bodies."

Great Atlantic is currently conducting prospecting and rock/soil geochemical sampling in the area of the Oliver and Oliver Cameron workings and the area of a small quarry referred to in historic reports as the North Pit, located approximately 700 to 800 meters northeast of the Oliver Cameron workings. Reported rock sample highlights within this target area include 7 rock rubble samples collected by Great Atlantic during 2018 in this area returned 1.84 to 5.02% copper and up to 2.01 grams per tonne gold, up to 0.22% nickel and up to 0.14% cobalt as reported in a news release on October 17, 2018. Historic 2004 and 2011 rock samples from the area of the North Pit are reported up to 0.45% copper, up to 0.31% cobalt and up to 0.30% nickel.

Management cautions that historic data for the North Pit have not been verified by a qualified person.

Historic pits and shafts are reported in multiple regions of the Mascarene Property dating back to the 1800s, with sulfide bearing veins reported at some of these sites. Great Atlantic located historic shallow pits and shafts in the east and west regions of the Mascarene Property during 2018, with historic shafts located within the east region of the property at the Oliver and Oliver-Cameron workings.

Great Atlantic, with a number of properties in the Atlantic provinces, is utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on critical elements which are prominent in Atlantic Canada, such as Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

