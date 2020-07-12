ATX remains unchanged at 2270, Semperit and ams with massive gains, new lows for Addiko. News came from ams (2), Strabag, CA Immo; Fabasoft, Andritz (2), OMV (2), Verbund, Agrana, Immofinanz, Porr and AT&S. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,23% to 2.277,94 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -28,52%. Up to now there were 59 days with a positive and 74 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 29,46% away, from the low 39,68%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,55%, the weakest is Monday with -0,82%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 15,79% in front of Amag 7,91% and Immofinanz 5,12%. And the following stocks performed worst: Addiko Bank -8,64% in front of DO&CO -6,05% and Andritz -4,45%. Further highlights this ...

