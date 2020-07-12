ams: ams, a worldwide supplier of high performance sensor solutions, announces that it has today received unconditional regulatory approval from the EU commission for the acquisition of Osram Licht AG. The EU regulatory approval constituted the last remaining condition precedent for closing the transaction which is now fulfilled. ams therefore expects the payment of the offer price to the holders of the tendered shares and the closing of the takeover offer on 9 July 2020. Following the closing, ams will hold 69% of all shares in Osram (excluding treasury shares). ams is excited about this success and looks forward to creating a worldwide leader in sensor solutions and photonics through the combination of ams and Osram.AMS: weekly performance: 11.72% Strabag: Strabag, Austria's ...

