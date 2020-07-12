Andritz: International technology Group Andritz has received an order from Eruslu Nonwoven Group to supply a complete neXline spunlace line for its plant located in Gaziantep, Turkey. The line has a production capacity of 18,000 t/a and is scheduled for installation and start-up at the beginning of 2021. This new spunlace eXcelle line will be able to process a wide range of fibers, like polyester, viscose, lyocell, and bleached cotton, with grammages from 30 up to 75 gsm. It will produce high-quality wet wipes for cosmetics applications, fem care and baby diapers, dust wipes, hair dressing towels, medical bandages and gauzes, and many other products. The new line will enable Eruslu to diversify its product portfolio into new technical applications.Andritz: weekly performance: -4.45% ...

