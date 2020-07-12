AT&S: With the aim of jointly developing high-frequency technology solutions, AT&S, one of the globally leading manufacturers of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates, has concluded a strategic cooperation agreement with IMST GmbH in Kamp-Lintfort, Germany. IMST is a leading design and development center for radar, radio modules, communication systems, chip design, antennas and regulatory certification and has its own accredited test center. IMST offers standard products such as radio modules with hardware / software as well as complete system and product developments. "With this partnership, we are extending our service offering and will be able to provide technical solutions for the interconnect challenges of our customers," says AT&S CEO Andreas ...

