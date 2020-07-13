Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN nominates Alejandro Plater to the Supervisory Board to succeed Carlos García Moreno Elizondo 13-Jul-2020 / 08:00 CET/CEST KPN's Supervisory Board announces that it has nominated Mr Alejandro Plater for appointment to the Supervisory Board of KPN as designate by América Móvil. Mr Plater will succeed Mr Carlos García Moreno Elizondo who has decided to step down as member of the Supervisory Board for personal reasons. Mr García Moreno Elizondo, currently Chief Financial Officer of América Móvil, joined the Supervisory Board of KPN in 2013 designated by América Móvil pursuant to specific arrangements in relation to the shareholding of América Móvil in KPN. Within the Supervisory Board he serves as a member of the Audit Committee and the Strategy & Organization Committee. Mr Plater is currently Chief Operating Officer of A1 Telekom Austria Group, to which position he was first appointed in March 2015. Between 1 August 2015 and 31 August 2018, he was Chief Executive Officer at A1 Telekom Austria Group. The Austria-based company is a leading provider of digital services and communications solutions with around 25 million customers, currently operating in Austria and six other countries in Central and Eastern Europe. Prior to joining A1 Telekom Austria Group, Mr. Plater worked at insurance companies Sud America Seguros, Chubb & Son and - lastly - at Ericsson, where he held various positions as director and vice president. Next to having working experience in Austria, Mr. Plater has worked in the U.S., Sweden, Mexico and Argentina. Mr. Plater was born in 1967 in Argentina and holds the Argentinean and Swedish nationalities. He studied economics in Buenos Aires and has completed several business postgraduate studies in sales and executive development (Columbia University and Wharton School in the U.S. as well as at London Business School in the U.K.). Duco Sickinghe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "Carlos is a proven industry and financial markets specialist who has always shown commitment to KPN. We are grateful for his valuable contribution to and support for our company. At the same time, we would like to welcome Alejandro Plater, who brings a wealth of telecommunications experience that will contribute to the long-term success of KPN." The appointment is for the duration of four years until the AGM of 2025. The change will take effect upon a decision of KPN's shareholders at an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders to be planned in September. An invitation thereto will follow in due course. For more information: KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1091829 13-Jul-2020

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2020 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)