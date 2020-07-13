PAO Severstal (SVST) Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2020 operational results 13-Jul-2020 / 09:01 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Severstal reports Q2 & H1 2020 operational results Moscow, Russia - 13 July 2020 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, today announces its operational results for Q2 & H1 2020. Q2 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output decreased 3% q/q to 2.33 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 (Q1 2020: 2.41 mln tonnes) due to maintenance works at BF#1, #4 and #5. · Crude steel production decreased 2% q/q to 2.81 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 (Q1 2020: 2.85 mln tonnes) as a result of the decline in hot metal output. · Consolidated steel product sales decreased 7% q/q to 2.55 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 (Q1 2020: 2.75 mln tonnes) reflecting lower crude steel production and a higher portion of export sales, which have a longer realisation period. In addition the Company increased stock of finished goods at the end of the quarter. · The share of steel export shipments remained high at 44% (Q1 2020: 45%) in response to a slowdown in domestic demand caused by lockdown measures implemented in Russia. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 43% in Q2 2020 (Q1 2020: 42%), reflecting a higher level of colour coated shipments and lower sales of semi-finished products and hot rolled coil. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 34% q/q to 1.28 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 as a result of planned production growth. · Iron ore pellet sales decreased 15% to 2.53 mln tonnes (Q1 2020: 2.97 mln tonnes). In response to weaker pricing dynamics for pellets in Q2 2020, Karelsky Okatysh reallocated a portion of its volumes into iron ore concentrate, achieving a higher rate of end-to-end efficiency of internal consumption at CherMK. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 30% q/q to 1.90 mln tonnes (Q1 2020: 1.47 mln tonnes) driven by production growth at Karelsky Okatysh, and a recovery in production levels following a planned decline in Q1 at Olcon. H1 2020 GROUP HIGHLIGHTS · Hot metal output increased 2% y/y in H1 2020 to 4.74 mln tonnes (H1 2019: 4.67 mln tonnes) driven by reduced maintenance downtime and higher energy efficiency rates. Crude steel production decreased to 5.66 mln tonnes (H1 2019: 6.10 mln tonnes) following the sale of the Balakovo mini-mill in 2019. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 24% y/y to 3.37 mln tonnes (H1 2019: 2.73 mln tonnes) primarily reflecting the ramp-up of the Yakovlevskiy mine and higher production levels at Karelsky Okatysh. · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 12% y/y driven by planned production growth. · The share of HVA products in the sales mix declined 2 ppts to 43% in H1 2020 reflecting higher sales volumes of semi-finished products and hot rolled coil. · The average steel selling prices for H1 2020 declined from 9% to 23% across the product range reflecting global benchmark dynamics. SUMMARY OF KEY PRODUCTION, SALES VOLUMES Production, Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change, % H1 2020 H1 2019 Change, % thousands of tonnes Crude Steel 2,807 2,850 (2%) 5,657 6,101 (7%) (Russian Steel) Hot metal 2,331 2,410 (3%) 4,741 4,667 2% (Russian Steel) Sales Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change, % H1 2020 H1 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands of tonnes Coking coal 1,276 951 34% 2,227 1,989 12% concentrate Iron ore 2,532 2,967 (15%) 5,499 5,731 (4%) pellets Iron ore 1,904 1,469 30% 3,373 2,729 24% concentrate Total steel 2,551 2,749 (7%) 5,300 5,669 (7%) products (Consolidate d) Total steel 2,561 2,759 (7%) 5,320 5,691 (7%) products (Russian Steel) High value Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change, % H1 2020 H1 2019 Change, % added steel products, % Severstal 43% 42% 1 ppts 43% 45% (2 ppts) (Consolidate d) Severstal 43% 42% 1 ppts 43% 45% (2 ppts) Russian Steel SEVERSTAL'S CONSOLIDATED SALES (NET OF INTERCOMPANY SALES) Sales volumes, Q2 2020 Q1 Change, % H1 2020 H1 Change, thousands of 2020 2019 % tonnes Coal: 370 387 (4%) 757 920 (18%) Coking coal 104 65 60% 169 265 (36%) concentrate Steam coal 266 322 (17%) 588 655 (10%) Iron ore: 1,511 1,661 (9%) 3,172 3,342 (5%) Iron ore 1,461 1,527 (4%) 2,988 2,790 7% pellets Iron ore 50 134 (63%) 184 552 (67%) concentrate Semi-finished 100 192 (48%) 292 190 54% products Rolled 2,084 2,170 (4%) 4,254 4,624 (8%) products: Hot - rolled 1,179 1,197 (2%) 2,376 2,142 11% coil Hot - rolled 219 252 (13%) 471 458 3% plate Cold - rolled 198 210 (6%) 408 517 (21%) coil Galvanised and 196 219 (11%) 415 491 (15%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 113 98 15% 211 243 (13%) coil Long products 179 194 (8%) 373 773 (52%) Downstream 367 387 (5%) 754 855 (12%) products: Metalware 135 146 (8%) 281 266 6% products Large diameter 25 19 32% 44 203 (78%) pipes Other tubes, 207 222 (7%) 429 386 11% pipes, formed shapes SEVERSTAL RESOURCES · Coking coal concentrate sales volumes from Vorkutaugol increased 34% q/q to 1.28 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 as a result of planned production growth. · Iron ore pellet sales decreased 15% to 2.53 mln tonnes (Q1 2020: 2.97 mln tonnes). In response to weaker pricing dynamics for pellets in Q2 2020, Karelsky Okatysh reallocated a portion of its volumes into iron ore concentrate, achieving a higher rate of end-to-end efficiency of internal consumption at CherMK. · Iron ore concentrate sales volumes increased 30% q/q to 1.90 mln tonnes (Q1 2020: 1.47 mln tonnes) driven by production growth at Karelsky Okatysh, and a recovery in production levels following a planned decline in Q1 at Olcon. Sales Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Change, % H1 2020 H1 2019 Change, % volumes, thousands tonnes Coal: 1,542 1,273 21% 2,815 2,644 6% Coking coal 1,276 951 34% 2,227 1,989 12% concentrate Steam coal 266 322 (17%) 588 655 (10%) Iron ore: 4,436 4,436 0% 8,872 8,460 5% Iron ore 2,532 2,967 (15%) 5,499 5,731 (4%) pellets Iron ore 1,904 1,469 30% 3,373 2,729 24% concentrate SEVERSTAL RUSSIAN STEEL ('RSD') · RSD steel product sales decreased 7% q/q to 2.56 mln tonnes in Q2 2020 (Q1 2020: 2.76 mln tonnes), reflecting lower crude steel production and a higher portion of export sales, which have a longer realisation period. In addition the Company increased stock of finished goods at the end of the quarter. · The share of steel export shipments remained high at 44% (Q1 2020: 45%) in response to a slowdown in domestic demand caused by lockdown measures implemented in Russia. · The share of high value-added (HVA) products within the sales portfolio amounted to 43% (Q1 2020: 42%), reflecting the increase in colour coated shipments and lower sales of semi-finished products and hot rolled coil. · LDP sales volumes remained low in Q2 2020 at 25,000 tonnes, due to specifics of the product mix and the accumulation of stock levels at the Izhora Pipe Mill (ITZ), which are due for realisation in H2 2020. In July 2020, ITZ won a tender to supply PAO Gazprom with 320,000 tonnes of large diameter pipes in 2021-2022. In response to a contraction in domestic demand the Company expects to reallocate a portion of its sales volumes to export destinations in H2 2020. · The weighted average selling price for the whole range of steel products in Q2 2020 declined by just 4%, despite the weaker price dynamics of global benchmarks. Severstal successfully maintained higher average selling prices over the period as a result of its customer-focused approach, the flexibility of its distribution channels and the high proportion of HVA products within its portfolio. Sales volumes, Q2 2020 Q1 Change, % H1 2020 H1 Change, thousands of 2020 2019 % tonnes Total steel 2,561 2,759 (7%) 5,320 5,691 (7%) products Semi-finished 100 192 (48%) 292 190 54% products Rolled 2,093 2,179 (4%) 4,272 4,644 (8%) products: Hot - rolled 1,178 1,198 (2%) 2,376 2,142 11% coil Hot - rolled 219 252 (13%) 471 458 3% plate Cold - rolled 198 210 (6%) 408 517 (21%) coil Galvanised and 196 219 (11%) 415 491 (15%) metallic coated coil Colour coated 113 98 15% 211 243 (13%) coil Long products 189 202 (6%) 391 793 (51%) Downstream 368 388 (5%) 756 857 (12%) products: Metalware 135 147 (8%) 282 268 5% products Large diameter 25 19 32% 44 203 (78%) pipes Other tubes, 208 222 (6%) 430 386 11% pipes, formed shapes Sales price, Q2 2020 Q1 Change, % H1 2020 H1 Change, $/tonne 2020 2019 %

