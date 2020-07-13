Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces agreement with Hexion for digital transformation of key operations

Good morning,

Please find below the press release issued today.

Best regards,

Michele Moore Duhen

Global PR Manager | Group Marketing & Communications

Capgemini Group | London

Tel.: +44 3709 053408

Email: Michele.MooreDuhen@capgemini.com

_____________________________

Capgemini announces agreement with Hexion for digital transformation

of key operations

Paris - July 13, 2020 - Capgemini has signed a seven-year agreement with Hexion , to digitally transform its business to be more resilient, with greater operational agility and an ability to drive long-term, sustainable growth. Hexion serves the global adhesive, coatings, composites and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support. As part of the agreement, Capgemini will collaborate with Hexion to unlock value and drive innovation through a digital transformation of its global operations for procurement, finance and information technology.

"We are continuously adapting our organization to changes in the market, while remaining focused on long-term growth," said George F. Knight, Acting Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Hexion. "By partnering with Capgemini, we intend to create a best-in-class organization that focuses on gaining efficiencies and process improvements by leveraging automation and state-of-the-art technology for delivery service while also reducing costs."

Capgemini will leverage its broad portfolio of digital, cloud, IT infrastructure, cybersecurity and business operations solutions to help Hexion gain operational agility and increase competitiveness in its end-markets.

"We are incredibly excited to serve as Hexion's business and IT partner, and help it achieve such a bold vision for the industry," said Philippe Vié, Global Head of the Energy, Utilities and Chemicals sector at Capgemini . "Capgemini is committed to developing an agile and high-performing business model with Hexion's global operations teams that will further position the company for success in all market conditions and ultimately, sustained growth. "

To learn more about Capgemini's chemicals practice, visit: https://www.capgemini.com/service/chemicals/ .

About Capgemini

A global leader in consulting, technology services and digital transformation, Capgemini is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of over 200,000 team members in more than 40 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

Attachment