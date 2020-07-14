PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2020 14-Jul-2020 / 09:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK Group trading update for q2 and PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & h1 2020 Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its Trading Update for Q2 and H1 2020. 14 july 2020 Magnitogorsk, Russia HIGHLIGHTS · Pig iron output decreased by 11.3% quarter-on-quarter Q2 2020 (q-o-q) to 2,089 thousand tonnes, driven by a slowdown in steel demand and a major overhaul of Blast Furnace No. VS Q1 2020 2, which was completed in June. The overhaul will improve MMK's environmental performance thanks to a series of dust exhausting unit projects at cast and stock houses. · Steel output was down 22% q-o-q at 2,358 thousand tonnes due to the scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500 and a drop in demand for metal products from key consuming industries amid the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products amounted to 2,223 thousand tonnes, down 19.0% q-o-q. · MMK Group's sales of HVA products totalled 1,151 thousand tonnes, down 12.0% q-o-q. The share of HVA products in total sales amounted to 51.8%. The decline in HVA product sales in Q2 was driven by the slowdown in Russian and global business activity. · MMK Coal's coal concentrate production totalled 687 thousand tonnes, down 15.6% q-o-q, due to weaker demand for concentrate at MMK, in turn driven by lower steel output. HIGHLIGHTS · Pig iron output decreased by 8.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to H1 2020 4,444 thousand tonnes amid the coronavirus pandemic and a longer period of scheduled maintenance at blast furnace VS H1 2019 facilities as compared to the previous year. · Steel output in H1 2020 was down 13.2% y-o-y to 5,381 thousand tonnes, due to a lower consumption of steel during scheduled reconstruction of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500, as well as weaker demand. · MMK Group's total sales of finished products fell by 11.9% y-o-y to 4,968 thousand tones. · HVA product sales dropped by 11.0% y-o-y to 2,459 thousand tonnes. The share of HVA products in total sales increased to 49.5%. · MMK Coal's concentrate output in H1 2020 amounted to 1,501 thousand tonnes, up by 18.8% y-o-y, due to the completion of a beneficiation plant upgrade, which took place throughout 2019. MARKET OVERVIEW Global steel products market: The lifting of lockdown in China in late Q1 and early Q2, paired with the government stimulus package, led to a stronger pricing environment. The restart of steel-intensive industries was supported by a government stimulus of infrastructure projects, along with pent-up demand for rolled steel after a period of lockdown. As a result, prices in China's domestic market demonstrated robust growth throughout the whole of Q2 2020. Coupled with the lifting of restrictions in other countries, this had a positive impact on hot-rolled product prices in the Black Sea region in mid-to-late Q2. Russian steel products market: In Q2, steel product prices in Russia were challenged by the slowdown in the domestic market on the back of the national lockdown. Prices in the Russian market came under additional pressure from the delayed effect of a drop in global rolled steel prices at the end of Q1. Global iron ore market: Iron ore prices are faring rather well for the second year in a row as China's pig iron and steel output continued to grow in 2020. On the supply side, Brazil's iron ore exports have been disrupted by bad weather and short-term shutdowns at some plants in line with lockdown measures introduced to combat the coronavirus. Russian iron ore market: Supply is a bit ahead of demand as Russian iron ore producers maintained high levels of capacity utilisation. In Q2, suppliers significantly ramped up iron ore shipments to China due to a major decline in exports to Europe and weaker domestic demand for iron ore. Base prices in Russia are following Chinese indices adjusted for changes in the USD/RUB rate, albeit with higher discounts offered to domestic consumers. Global coking coal market: In Q2 2020, coking coal exporters were challenged by a sharp drop in steelmaking capacity utilisation rates in the developed economies and India. Following a period of robust demand in early 2020, China's coal import was limited by annual coal import quotas. In Q2 2020, spot prices were down to USD 100-120 per tonne as compared to USD 150-160 per tonne in Q1, with limited growth potential in Q3 due to extremely low demand. Russian coking coal market: Russia is a buyer's market, in which limited export potential has been consistently putting downward pressure on prices since mid-2019. Russia's coal producers have started to make production cuts but the impact of their actions on the market balance has been marginal so far as coal surplus remains relatively high. Russian metal scrap market: Lockdown measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19 caused significant volatility in scrap collection and demand throughout Q2 with scrap prices showing no inclination to trend in either direction. The market should return to balance in Q3 2020 with rising demand for feedstock expected to push scrap prices up. MMK GROUP'S CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Q2 2020 Q1 2020 % H1 2020 H1 2019 % thousand tonnes Crude steel 2,358 3,022 -22.0 5,381 6,198 -13.2 production Pig iron 2,089 2,355 -11.3 4,444 4,849 -8.3 production Coal concentrate 687 814 -15.6 1,501 1,263 18.8 production Iron ore 787 658 19.7 1,445 1,445 0.0 production Finished product 2,223 2,745 -19.0 4,968 5,638 -11.9 sales, including: Semi-finished 20 0 - 20 0 - products Long products 272 357 -23.8 628 700 -10.2 Flat hot-rolled 781 1,080 -27.7 1,861 2,175 -14.4 products HVA products, 1,151 1,308 -12.0 2,459 2,764 -11.0 including: Thick plate 213 231 -7.5 444 574 -22.6 (Mill 5000)

