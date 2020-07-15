GROUPE GORGE: Groupe Gorgé finalizes the merger of Van Dam with InterDam

Gorgé Group announces today the capital merger of its subsidiary Van Dam with its competitor InterDam.

Based in the Netherlands, Van Dam is a recognized player in the manufacturing, installation and maintenance of fire and explosion proof doors and walls mainly in the field of Oil and Gas. The company generated revenue of €11.3 million in 2019. Groupe Gorgé acquired Van Dam in 2012.

Based in the Netherlands, InterDam is one of Van Dam's main competitors. The company generated revenue of €20.7 million in 2019.

Following the merger, Groupe Gorgé will remain a minority shareholder in the new entity and will hold 15% of the capital. B&F Holding, with its main shareholder, the Amsterdam based, private equity firm Value Enhancement Partners B.V., owner of InterDam, will hold the remaining 85% of the capital.

Shareholders are convinced that this agreement, represents significant long-term value creation for all stakeholders thanks to an enlarged offer and operational and commercial synergies.

Groupe Gorgé may benefit from 15% to 30% of the economic interests of the new group depending on exit conditions. This merger will result in a gain on disposal of around €3 million recognized by Groupe Gorgé in second-half 2020.

The group resulting from this merger will be named InterDam and becomes the world leader in its market of fire and blast resistant walls, doors and windows for people and equipment working in hazardous environments. The integration of both companies will be completed by the end of 2020 under the management of CEO Fraser Weir.

With this transaction, Groupe Gorgé finalizes withdrawing from the Oil & Gas market and continues the refocus on its strategic activities initiated in 2019 with the sale of the Cimlec group and 30% of the capital of the Fire Protection France activity to its management.

About Groupe Gorgé

Founded in 1990, Groupe Gorgé is an independent group that specializes in high-tech industries. Today, the Group is active in the fields of security and protection in extreme environments, as well as in the 3D printing sector.

Smart Safety Systems:

Developing complete, innovative technological solutions for complex missions in hostile and confined environments.

Protection of High-Risk Installations:

Protecting people and ensuring the active and passive protection of installations for energy markets and industrial and tertiary sectors in France. Ensuring the maintenance of these protection systems.

3D Printing:

Enabling major industry players to find new routes to successful innovation and production processes by providing 3D printers, premium material, software and 3D printed parts.

The Group reported revenue of €274,6 M in 2019. It is backed by close to 1,800 employees and operations in 7 countries.

