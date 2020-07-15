Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // FSCS chooses Capgemini as strategic technology partner to support the acceleration of its digital transformation program

Good morning,

FSCS chooses Capgemini as strategic technology partner to support the acceleration of its digital transformation program

Capgemini in the UK strengthens and expands existing client relationship with new 5-year agreement

London and Paris, July 15, 2020 - Capgemini today announced that it has been selected as the strategic technology partner for the Financial Services Compensation SchemeUnder the five-year new agreement, Capgemini will work with FSCSto drive innovation through the adoption of digital, cloud and application technologies, a key part of its 2020 strategy.

Capgemini will work with FSCS's Digital, Change and CIO teams to accelerate the implementation of new technologies, such as the migration of applications to the cloud and improving the use of data analytics to speed up the journey to becoming an insights-driven organization. Capgemini will also support the evolution of skills and capabilities within the CIO function and broader FSCS employee base to enable them to make better use of technology to continually improve culture and performance within the organization.

Over the course of the next five years, Capgemini will work with the FSCS to undertake longer-term planning and strategy to ensure its digital transformation program is implemented efficiently and with reduced delivery risks.

Paul Brocklehurst, Chief Information Officer at FSCS, said, "We have started our journey to deliver FSCS's new strategy, 'FSCS into the 2020s: Protecting the Future', which identifies the challenges of the coming decade and our priorities in meeting them. We recognize that technology is key to the successful delivery of this strategy, which requires us to meet increasing business and customer expectations. I am absolutely delighted that we will be working with Capgemini as our strategic technology partner who I know will help us rise to the challenges ahead."

Andrew Diaper, Vice President, Banking at Capgemini said, "We are thrilled to be chosen as the strategic technology partner for FSCS to deliver the organization's digital transformation strategy. This strengthens our existing relationship with the FSCS and I am confident we will be able to introduce innovative ways of working to deliver and support the new business strategy. With accelerated innovation at its core, the program will deliver both improved services and greater efficiencies, and together we have the energy, ambition and drive to achieve this."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year+ heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. Today, it is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in almost 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined revenues of €17billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

About FSCS

FSCS is the UK's financial compensation scheme that protects customers of authorised financial services firms if they fail or have stopped trading. FSCS protects:

Banks, building societies and credit unions.

Debt management.

Endowments.

Mortgage advice.

Insurance.

Investments.

Pensions.

PPI.

FSCS can pay compensation if an authorised firm fails and is unable to pay back money it owes its customers. FSCS is independent and was set up by parliament in 2001. It's completely free to use and is funded by the financial services industry.

