Statt wie gewohnt am Vorabend des ersten Messetags in Hannover erfolgte die Preisverleihung per Live-Stream im Rahmen des Digital Events der Hannover Messe am 14. Juli. @omloxstandard is the winner of the Hermes Award 2020!!! YAY! We are very proud! Let"s see how omlox will grow in the next few months! Thanks to all our partners for their commitment. Come join omlox! We are proud to be part of @AllThingsPROFI . omlox HM20 HermesAward pic.twitter.com/ppKDwIb2yP - omlox (@omloxstandard) July 14, 2020 Mit dem Produkt Omlox - open location standard zeichnet die Jury unter dem Vorsitz von Prof. Dr. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...