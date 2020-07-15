VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel

Appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel of Vallourec

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 15, 2020 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel. She is part of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Supervisory Board. Claire is responsible for Legal and Sustainable Development. She reports to Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Claire started her career in the law firm Latournerie Wolfrom & Associés in Paris, where she spent 13 years in the Corporate, Merger and Acquisitions and Private Equity Department. In 2013, she joined Econocom as Senior Legal Counsel, in charge of Corporate, Merger and Acquisitions. She joined Vallourec in 2015 and was previously Senior Legal Director in charge of Group Governance, Stock Exchange and Financing Law.

Claire Langelier holds a Master of Corporate Business Law from Paris IX-Dauphine and a Master from the Institute of Business Management, IAE. Paris I-Sorbonne, as well as a Professional Lawyer's Certificate (CAPA) from Paris Bar.



About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations

Jérôme Friboulet

Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77

Investor.relations@vallourec.com Press relations

Héloïse Rothenbühler

Tél: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50

heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com



Individual shareholders

Toll Free Number (from France): 0805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com









Attachment