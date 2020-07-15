Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 15.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus der Anleger: Halo Labs - Explodierende Absatzzahlen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P22Y ISIN: FR0013506730 Ticker-Symbol: VACD 
Tradegate
15.07.20
17:50 Uhr
31,430 Euro
-0,930
-2,87 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
1-Jahres-Chart
VALLOUREC SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VALLOUREC SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
31,43031,92018:37
31,44031,91018:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.07.2020 | 18:05
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VALLOUREC: Vallourec: Appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel

Appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel of Vallourec

Boulogne-Billancourt (France), July 15, 2020 - Vallourec announces the appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel. She is part of the Executive Committee and Secretary of the Supervisory Board. Claire is responsible for Legal and Sustainable Development. She reports to Olivier Mallet, Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer.

Claire started her career in the law firm Latournerie Wolfrom & Associés in Paris, where she spent 13 years in the Corporate, Merger and Acquisitions and Private Equity Department. In 2013, she joined Econocom as Senior Legal Counsel, in charge of Corporate, Merger and Acquisitions. She joined Vallourec in 2015 and was previously Senior Legal Director in charge of Group Governance, Stock Exchange and Financing Law.

Claire Langelier holds a Master of Corporate Business Law from Paris IX-Dauphine and a Master from the Institute of Business Management, IAE. Paris I-Sorbonne, as well as a Professional Lawyer's Certificate (CAPA) from Paris Bar.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 19,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK) and eligible for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.

In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

For further information, please contact:

Investor relations
Jérôme Friboulet
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 39 77
Investor.relations@vallourec.com		Press relations
Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tél: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50
heloise.rothenbuhler@vallourec.com


Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France): 0805 65 10 10
actionnaires@vallourec.com

Attachment

  • Vallourec Press Release 15 July 2020 - Appointment of Claire Langelier as Group General Counsel (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae9fcf66-8b79-48c7-828c-807cce1abc0a)
VALLOUREC-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.