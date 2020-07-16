Castellum Wins Race for First WELL Certified Offices in the Nordic Region

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castellum has officially received a WELL certificate for its Eminent office building in Malmö, thus being first to cross the finish line in a race that has involved several property developers in the Nordic region.

"It's always a special feeling to be a pioneer. I see the certification as an acknowledgement of our sustainability efforts where the WELL concept totally aligns with how we view the workplace of the future", says Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability at Castellum.

Today, almost all new buildings are certified according to either one of the most prevalent systems such as the Swedish Miljöbyggnad, or international standards Breeam or LEED. All of which focus entirely on energy and environmental sustainability. The WELL Building Standard - launched in 2016 - focuses on the people that will inhabit the buildings. It is the only international building oriented towards human well-being in the working environment. The aim is to increase well-being by developing environments designed to support health and quality of life. Today, there are more than one hundred WELL certified buildings in the world, with Castellum's Eminent now being the first such office building in the Nordic countries.

"Traditional environmental certification of properties has become more or less standard procedure," says Filip Elland. "I am convinced that with WELL we can combine the needs of both buildings and people in a fully optimized solution. We see strong and growing interest from customers, and the ongoing corona pandemic is likely to further drive demand for health promotion that is the core of the WELL concept".Located in the fast-growing Hyllie district in southern Malmö, the Eminent building is a flagship for a healthier work environment. The first tenants moved in last June and have a full year's experience of the WELL concept. "All the time and attention we invested inside the property has been received very positively. Both all that is visible in the form of decoration, greenery and fine daylight but also more subtle things such as great acoustic environment and pleasant indoor climate", says Lisa Östling, sustainability manager Region Castellum Öresund.

The basis for Eminent's WELL certification is seven areas that focus on human health and well-being. All in all, this can increase both productivity and job satisfaction, while decreasing sick leave.

Well-being: Atmosphere that supports well-being

Comfort: Good indoor climate

Nourishment: Access to healthy food

Fitness: Promote movement and good ergonomics

Water: Access to clean drinking water

Air: Good ventilation, air filtration

Light: Qualitative and functional light

Castellum has several large WELL projects underway, for example Kungspassagen in Uppsala, GreenHaus in Helsingborg, E.ON. in Malmö and Torsgatan in Stockholm.

For further information, contact:



Filip Elland, Head of Sustainability, Castellum, +46 31-60-74-26

Lisa Östling, Sustainability Manager, Region Castellum Öresund, +46 40-38-37-53

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/castellum/r/castellum-wins-race-for-first-well-certified-offices-in-the-nordic-region,c3150198

The following files are available for download: