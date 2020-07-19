Frequentis: As part of the project Perle, the city of Hamburg, represented by the Ministry of the Interior and Sport, selected Frequentis, an Austrian based supplier of communication and information systems for control centres with safety-critical tasks, to install a new harmonised communication system for both the police and fire services of the district. "With Perle we are gaining a future and technology-oriented customer who considers Frequentis the technology partner for future multimedia applications," says Frequentis CEO Norbert Haslacher. "This order is another major step for our public safety software platform LifeXTM and has an important signal effect in the industry." The objective of PERLE is to equip the fire brigade and police with a new operational control system to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...