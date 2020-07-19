Marinomed: Marinomed Biotech AG announced that pre-clinical data show that Carragelose® has the potential to reduce the risk of an infection with SARS-CoV-2 and may also treat COVID-19. Data from Marinomed's cell-culture study confirm that Carragelose® works in a dose-dependent manner to strongly reduce the infection of cells from the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Carragelose® coats the mucosal tissues of the respiratory tract susceptible to attack from SARS-CoV-2, forming a physical barrier that helps to protect against viral infection and viral spread. This in turn may suppress the viral load and the body's own natural defences may fight the virus more efficiently. Typically, people can become ill with COVID-19 after the SARS-CoV-2 virus has entered the body through the nose or ...

