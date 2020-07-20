Vilnius, Lithuania, 2020-07-20 10:00 CEST -- PERIOD COMPANY EVENT MARKET TICKER -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Ignitis gamyba LNR1LTO1 Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18.05.2020 - Energijos Skirstymo Operatorius Buyback VLN 17.08.2020 ESO1LTO1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.07.2020 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.09.2020 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 07.07.2020 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 09.11.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16.07.2020 - Linas LNS1LOS3 Buyback 30.07.2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2020 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB00026B LTGNB00026B securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2020 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 20.07.2020 Valsts Kase / Treasury of Latvia Additional RIG LVGB000025A listing/admission -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Interim report, 6 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2020 Harju Elekter HAE1T Dividend payment TLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21.07.2020 Coop Pank CPA1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2020 PRFoods PRFB062525A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.07.2020 Tallinna Vesi TVEAT Sales figures TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2020 INVL Baltic Farmland INL1L Interim report, 6 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.07.2020 Medicinos bankas OPMB070025A Coupon payment date VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.07.2020 DelfinGroup EXPC150020A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
