Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Subscription for GBP1.5 million and H1 2020 Portfolio Update 20-Jul-2020 / 09:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATIONS (EU) NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). IN ADDITION, MARKET SOUNDINGS WERE TAKEN IN RESPECT OF THE MATTERS CONTAINED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, WITH THE RESULT THAT CERTAIN PERSONS BECAME AWARE OF SUCH INSIDE INFORMATION. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN AND SUCH PERSONS SHALL THEREFORE CEASE TO BE IN POSSESSION OF INSIDE INFORMATION. 20 July 2020 Tern Plc ("Tern" or the "Company") Subscription for GBP1.5 million and H1 2020 Portfolio Update Tern Plc (AIM:TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that it has raised GBP1.5 million before expenses through a subscription of 17,647,058 new ordinary shares of 0.02p each (the "Subscription Shares") at a price of 8.5 pence per new ordinary share (the "Issue Price") (the "Subscription"), conditional upon admission to AIM. Tern also provides an update on the activities of the Company and its portfolio companies during the six months ended 30 June 2020 (H1 2020), ahead of publishing its interim results on 21 September 2020. Highlights · The funds raised via the Subscription are intended to be used to facilitate a new investment to expand Tern's portfolio and will also: · provide additional working capital generally; and · facilitate follow-on investment opportunities in Tern's principal portfolio companies as appropriate · 62% year-on-year increase in turnover of principal portfolio companies1 for H1 2020. The Directors view this as an important positive result given the slow down across the economy during this period · 7% year-on-year increase in employees within principal portfolio companies, a key growth measurement (H1 2019: 9%). This measure has been impacted in the latter half of the period by a slowdown in recruitment to ensure prudent management through the Covid-19 period 1 * Principal portfolio companies excludes Push Technology Limited, in which Tern has a <1% holding and minimal influence. Portfolio Highlights for H1 2020 · Device Authority significantly expanded its sales channel - KeyScaler is now available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store · FundamentalVR received centre accreditation from the Royal College of Surgeons of England and its orthopaedic education simulations were awarded accreditation status by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) · Wyld signed an agreement with Highland Health Ventures Limited (HHVL) to test and deploy its Wyld mesh technology into certain care homes in Scotland · InVMA signed a partnership agreement with Senseye [1] Limited, the industrial software company specialising in predictive maintenance Tern's CEO Al Sisto said: "We are very pleased to have secured this support via the Subscription for future investment opportunities and look forward to providing updates when we finalise a transaction. Having successfully supported our existing portfolio companies over recent months, many of which are making important contributions to help their customers and partners navigate this challenging time, we believe our investment thesis to provide an active platform for early stage, high potential IoT businesses has been validated. We are therefore excited to build on this by adding exciting, high growth companies to our portfolio and in doing so, to further de-risk our business." Further Information about the Subscription The Directors intend to use the net proceeds of the Subscription to facilitate securing a new investment to expand Tern's portfolio. The Subscription will also provide additional general working capital and strengthen the Company's balance sheet to enable the Company to pursue follow-on investment opportunities in the Company's principal portfolio companies, as appropriate, from a position of negotiating strength. Tern has a strong pipeline of new investment opportunities and anticipates securing at least one new investment before the year end. Application will be made for the 17,647,058 Subscription Shares to be admitted to AIM ("Admission") and it is expected that Admission will take place and trading in the Subscription Shares will commence on 24 July 2020. In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company confirms that on completion of the Subscription and following Admission, the Company's enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 300,999,434 ordinary shares of 0.02p each. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury. Therefore, from Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 300,999,434. Following the completion of the Subscription and Admission, the above figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. H1 2020 Update Tern has experienced a solid start to the year, despite the current unprecedented times. Tern's Board has continued to hold regular sessions with the senior leadership teams of its principal portfolio companies to share insights on employee wellbeing, business agility and to leverage the synergies within its portfolio companies' businesses to help them adapt to the new challenges presented by the Covid-19 crisis. The Company has also monitored costs closely during the Covid-19 pandemic with continued Director salary reductions and mitigation activities in the principal portfolio companies, primarily salary reductions and some limited use of furlough schemes where relevant. It has also supported its portfolio companies in applying for Innovate UK grants, where applicable, to support their ongoing innovative projects. Tern had an unaudited cash balance of GBP0.8 million on 30 June 2020 which will be strengthened by the net proceeds of the Subscription announced today. The year-on-year increase in turnover of the principal portfolio companies1 for the first six months of 2020 was 62%. The Directors view this as a positive result given the slow down across the economy during this period. The year-on-year increase in employees within the principal portfolio companies1, a key growth measurement, increased by 7% in the six months to June 2019. This measure has been impacted in the latter half of the period by a slowdown in recruitment to ensure prudent management through the Covid-19 period. Portfolio update Device Authority ("DA") Tern holding: 56.8% Outstanding loan: $3.6 million Sector: Security and Device Operations Management Invested Since: September 2014 In June 2020 Device Authority announced the availability of KeyScaler in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace [2], an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. The marketplace significantly expands DA's sales channel as it lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy KeyScaler solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure. The company has also secured contract renewals via key channel partners and their customers during the period. FundamentalVR ("FVR") Tern holding: 26.9% Sector: Healthcare IoT Invested Since: May 2018 In April 2020, FVR announced the expansion of the Fundamental Surgery [3] platform, with the addition of a new education modality @HomeVR. In this time where rapid learning and remote access has never been more relevant, this has enabled health care professionals to prepare to use new equipment and undertake new procedures. Its multiuser support enables its enterprise customers to provide virtual master classes to accelerate the adoption of new products and procedures. This ability to access training remotely worldwide via the cloud enables collaboration in a virtual operating room or clinic with no requirement for physical presence. In the current Covid-19 environment, its shared virtual setting also improves the overall communication process among surgeons and trainees. In June 2020, FundamentalVR achieved another important milestone as all the orthopaedic education simulations available on the Fundamental Surgery platform have been reviewed by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) and awarded accreditation status. This recognition demonstrates the AAOS's commitment to innovation in medical education and will allow orthopaedic surgeons to collect continuing medical education (CME) credits while utilising the unique cutting-edge haptic FVR platform. This was followed in July 2020 by the company receiving centre accreditation from the Royal College of Surgeons of England. This kite mark of quality has been adopted by many leading organisations that develop world-class surgical

