BioLargo, Inc.: CORRECTION: BioLargo to Present at Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum on July 21, 2020

The Proactive Investors Web Event takes place at 1:00 PM EST, not PST, on July 21.

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced today its President & CEO Dennis P. Calvert will be presenting at a Proactive Investors One2One Investor Forum webinar event at 1:00 PM EST on July 21, 2020. The event is hosted by Proactive Investors, one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, and will be hosted by Proactive Investors' Christine Corrado.

Mr. Calvert's short presentation will focus on exciting BioLargo company news including the launch of Clyraguard personal protective spray - proven effective against SARS-CoV-2 - by its subsidiary Clyra Medical Technologies, and the company's plans for piloting its revolutionary PFAS water treatment technology, the BioLargo AEC.

The webinar is free to attend, with quick and simple registration available at https://www.proactiveinvestors.com/register/event_details/264.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. is an innovator of technology-based products and environmental engineering solutions provider driven by a mission to "make life better". We feature unique disruptive solutions to deliver clean air, clean water and a clean, safe environment (www.biolargo.com). Our engineering division features experienced professional engineers dedicated to integrity, reliability, and environmental stewardship (www.biolargoengineering.com). Our industrial odor control division, ONM Environmental, Inc. (www.onmenvironmental.com) features CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator (www.cupridyne.com), which eliminates the odor-causing compounds and VOCs rather than masking them, and is now winning over leading companies in the solid waste handling and wastewater industries and other industries that contend with malodors and VOCs. Our subsidiary BioLargo Water (www.biolargowater.ca) develops the Advanced Oxidation System "AOS," a disruptive industrial water treatment technology designed to eliminate waterborne pathogens and recalcitrant contaminants with better energy-efficiency and lower operational costs than incumbent technologies. We are a minority stockholder of and technology licensor to our subsidiary Clyra Medical which features its breakthrough product Clyraguard (www.clyramedical.com/clyraguard), an FDA Registered, hospital grade disinfectant for personal protective equipment including facemasks, proven 99.999% effective and safe for skin, as well as its other products offering gentle solutions for chronic infected wounds to promote infection control and regenerative tissue therapy.

Contact Information

Dennis P. Calvert

President and CEO, BioLargo, Inc.

888-400-2863

