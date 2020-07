The Exchange has decided to resume the trading in shares of Schibstedt ASA (SCHAo, ISIN code NO0003028904, order book ID 063640 and SCHBo, ISIN code NO0010736879, order book ID 110075) as the shares has been resumed on Oslo Stock Exchange with effect as of July 21, 2020. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.