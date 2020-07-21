LAXENBURG, AUSTRIA, July 20 (WNM/IIASA/Ansa Heyl) - An international team of researchers investigated the effects of trade on hunger in the world as a result of climate induced crop yield changes. The conclusion is encouraging: international trade can compensate for regional reductions in agricultural production and reduce hunger when protectionist measures and other barriers to trade are eliminated. Climate change has consequences for agriculture worldwide, with clear differences between regions. ...

