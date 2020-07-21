Renewable Energy Group Inc Makes a Great Green Energy PlayThe world is moving rapidly toward a greener economy, despite what we sometimes hear in this country. An intriguing and cheap play on the biomass fuel market (an alternative to fossil fuels) is Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI).The company applies innovative technologies to convert often-discarded waste such as natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced low-carbon biofuels. Renewable Energy Group sells the biofuel for use.

