Real American Capital Corp. Announces New Subsidiaries

PALM SPRINGS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2020 / Real American Capital Corporation (OTC PINK:RLAB), an organic, brand-management holding company, announces the acquisition of four new subsidiary companies:
The Healthy Living Soil Company, headed by US Marine veteran, Dean Konstantine, whose leading product is "Resurgent®", a concentrated, all-purpose, organic plant food full of micro-algae nutrients and growth hormones formulated to invigorate and "resurge" the soil.
Grow Canna USA, LLC, headed by fellow US Marine Veteran, Ted Frowd, and 38 year old Joshua Heller, founder of one of the largest cannabis cloning nurseries in Southern California who also serves as head of investor relations for the parent company; Grow Canna's brands, Clima-Clone and Clima-Bloom are for cultivation of hemp and legal cannabis.
Supra Algae USA, Inc., is led by its founder, and early pioneer in sustainable farming, Jon R. Dougal who also directs RLAB's consumer education division, along with 34 year old Mitch McKnight, a bio-chemical engineer graduate of the Univ. of
Clima-Glow Lighting Company whose main product is a patent-pending, state-of-the-art, fully automated, lighting system for indoor horticulture use, engineered to save water, energy and labor costs while providing real-time 24-7 monitoring of plants, vegetables and other crops, at a reported electricity savings of nearly 70%.
"Together, all our brands share the goal of serving
"Our Resurgent® product, in particular, is not just for improving the growing conditions for all varieties of gardens and plants, but also for pharmaceuticals and medicines made here in
Konstantine said Resurgent® will be targeted to these
About Real American Capital Corp. (RLAB)
RLAB, a
RLAB's menu of US trademarks registered or applied for include Resurgent®, Clima-Clone, Clima-Bloom, Clima-Soil, Clima-Glow, Clima-Gleam, Healthy Living Soil, Earthly Goods; and "Born & Bred in the USA" owned by RLAB since 2011.
The company also owns the tag line: Nature Treating Nature; and the domains: HealthyLivingSoil.com, and GrowBestPlants.com.
