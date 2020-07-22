Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi Opens Its Doors

TOKYO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seiko Watch Corporation opens a new chapter in the 60-year history of the Grand Seiko brand with the inauguration of an entirely new studio dedicated to the production of Grand Seiko's mechanical watches.

The studio was declared open on July 20, 2020, in a ceremony that took place simultaneously at the Wako building, a retail establishment of Seiko Holdings Corporation, in Tokyo and at the studio in Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan. In Tokyo, Shinji Hattori, the Chairman and CEO of Seiko Watch Corporation, was joined by the studio's distinguished architect, Kengo Kuma, while, in Shizukuishi, the Governor of Iwate Prefecture, Takuya Tasso, participated alongside the studio's directors.

Image1: The Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202007202222/_prw_PI4fl_3YSON86r.jpg

As he announced the opening of the studio, Shinji Hattori said, "The studio provides the ideal environment for our craftsmen and women to bring Grand Seiko's mechanical watches to life and for the next generation of watchmakers to be trained and their skills developed. It embodies Grand Seiko's philosophy, The Nature of Time, and is clear evidence to the world of our dedication to the art of mechanical watchmaking."

Explaining his design for the studio, Kengo Kuma said, "Grand Seiko's view of the importance of nature is reflected in every corner of its design and construction. I greatly enjoyed the challenge of making the clean room, where watches of the highest precision are assembled, from wood. To balance natural materials with the room's high-technology technical requirements was a new and intriguing task."

Image2: The clean room where watches are assembled

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202007202222/_prw_PI1fl_n0ksRHpF.jpg

Image3: The Hi-beat 36000 80 Hours is the first new creation made at the new studio.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202007202222/_prw_PI18fl_W0bV5SOS.jpg

Image4: Shinji Hattori (right) and Kengo Kuma (left) mark the occasion together in Tokyo.

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202007202222/_prw_PI19fl_uYqj3rS4.jpg

The studio also incorporates an exhibition space where visitors can immerse themselves in Grand Seiko's history and explore the manufacturing characteristics of Grand Seiko's mechanical watches. Events will be held at which visitors can try their hand at assembling a mechanical watch in a dedicated space known as the Studio Seminar Room.

A lounge on the second floor contains an exhibition that explains the world of Grand Seiko and will also showcase the brand's first "concept creation."

In addition, a Grand Seiko watch made exclusively for, and at the studio, will be presented and available for purchase. It is a limited-edition Hi-beat 36000.

Image5: The watch's dial inspired by the rich green landscape that surrounds the studio

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M102037/202007202222/_prw_PI20fl_97SQek3p.jpg

For information, please visit the site below.

URL: https://www.grand-seiko.com/global-en/special/studio-shizukuishi/

To view a video of the Grand Seiko Studio Shizukuishi, please click here:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202007202222-O1-6P5xjQ53.mp4

To view other images of the studio and Shizukuishi, please click here:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202007202222?p=images

About Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko was born in 1960 with an aim to create the very best watch of which the company was capable. Ever since the first Grand Seiko, every watch has achieved the highest level of precision, legibility, durability and ease of use. Grand Seiko is deeply rooted in its Japanese heritage, and its brand philosophy, "The Nature of Time," celebrates the Japanese spirituality of time that is deeply inspired by nature and brought to life by "takumi" (craftsmen), the dedicated seekers of mastery.