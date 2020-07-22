Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2020) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) ("Edgemont") is pleased to is pleased to announce that it has effectively tripled the size of its Dungate copper/gold project near Houston, B.C. by staking an additional 1,035.8 hectares in three claims contiguous to its current holdings. This additional ground was staked based on soil sampling and a magnetic survey conducted in 2019 that identified a possible additional Quartz Feldspar Porhyryr ("QFP") intrusive underlying the property that appears to extend to the north from the initial claim area. A map showing the possible intrusive identified last year at the Dungate project is available here.



The staking was continued further north to include a mineral showing identified at Mud Lake in 1986 (MINFILE 093L 011) that returned assays up of 4.56% Cu, 27.9 g/t Ag and 3.1% Zn from historical grab samples. According to Assessment Report #13733 filed by Amanda Resources in 1986, the "mineral assemblage present is considered typical of massive sulphide deposits similar to the Equity mine", a past producing silver mine approximately 36 km to the south.

Edgemont has also begun summer field work at the Dungate project. Initial work will include additional geological mapping of the property area, including detailed mapping of existing trenches discovered during field work in 2019. A 16 line kilometre Induced Polarization (IP) survey covering the inferred area of the quartz feldspar porphyry ("QFP") intrusion in the south central part of the property and its margins has been scheduled for August. This survey will allow Edgemont to map the three dimensional distribution of sulphides on the property. Drill targets should be apparent after these activities have been completed.

The Dungate property is mostly underlain by volcanic rocks of either the Jurassic Hazleton Group or the Eocene Endako Group. These rocks are intruded in the south-central part of the property by a possible Eocene age QFP intrusion. The currently known mineralization on the property is proximal to the immediate area of this QFP intrusion. The geological environment hosts potential for porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum mineralization similar to the Berg deposit (Carter, 1974) or disseminated silver-copper-gold deposits similar to the past producing Equity Silver Mine (MINFILE 093L001).

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Joseph Campbell, P. Geo, a Director of Edgemont, who is a Qualified Person as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects."

About Edgemont

Edgemont is focused entirely on gold exploration in Canada. It is currently actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located 6 km south of Houston in the Omenica Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The property consists of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares. Investors are encouraged to review Edgemont's recent prospectus and the technical report for the Dungate Property available at www.sedar.com.

