Capgemini SE: Capgemini Press Release // Capgemini announces its ambition to become a net zero business by 2030

Capgemini announces its ambition to become a net zero business by 2030

Paris, July 23 2020 - Capgemini announced today its commitment to achieve carbon neutrality for its operations no later than 2025 and its ambition to be net zero by 2030. Capgemini's ambition builds on its strong progress in delivering its target of a 30% reduction in carbon emissions per employee, in January 2020, a decade ahead of schedule1.

To reach its new ten-year net zero ambition, Capgemini will accelerate its carbon reduction program across its biggest operational impact areas which are business travel, commuting and office energy, in line with the requirements of 1.5°C science-based target pathway2. Its strategy also includes elements such as expanding its new ways of working initiative reducing the need for business travel and commuting, introducing new programs including the roll out of a hybrid and electric car fleet, and engaging with suppliers to reduce the carbon impact of its supply chain. Capgemini will also switch to 100% renewable electricity across the Group.

While Capgemini's first priority remains focused on driving down its emissions to reach carbon neutrality no later than 20253, any residual emissions will be offset through a high-quality carbon offset scheme such as re-forestation. The carbon reduction focus is also being extended to include Capgemini's full supply chain with the ambition of becoming a net zero business by 20304.

Speaking on the need to act on climate change, Capgemini's Chief Executive Officer, Aiman Ezzat, said: "The current global situation with the COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the importance of the need to live in balance with our planet. Capgemini has had a decade long focus on reducing environmental impacts and whilst much has been achieved to date, we are now announcing our increased ambition. I have put acting on climate change at the heart of our Group priorities with a focal point of our ambitious target of net zero by 2030. A strong set of actions have been put in place, that range from expanding our digital workplace initiatives and work from home, through to leveraging technology to help our clients drive down their own emissions."

2030 science-based target achieved a decade ahead of schedule

Capgemini's previous 2030 science-based target to reduce carbon emissions by 30% per employee was reached in January 2020 , a decade ahead of schedule, before the COVID-19 related lockdowns. This milestone was made possible through programs focusing on both business travel and energy consumption. Driving down business travel emissions through virtual collaboration was underpinned by employee training and the roll-out of collaboration tools across the Group, as well as country-specific initiatives to encourage more sustainable travel. Capgemini also nearly doubled the proportion of its electricity coming from renewable sources, from 23.7% in 2018 to 46.2% in 2019, whilst simultaneously focusing on enhancing energy efficiency across its estate which resulted in energy consumption per square meter being reduced by over 18% since 2015.

Bold actions to go further on climate change

As one of the first in its sector to set science-based targets, Capgemini has a track record of taking bold action on climate change, and was named on the CDP's prestigious A list earlier this year in recognition for its approach and impact.

It is also leveraging technology to help its clients drive down their carbon emissions and has set a target to help clients save 10 million carbon tonnes by 2030.

In addition, Capgemini recently signed the UN Global Compact's Business Ambition for 1.5oC CEO statement and is a founder member of the United Nation's RacetoZero campaign. Capgemini is also leading advocacy programs to promote the role of business in driving the critically needed sustainable business transition and to highlight the key role that technology and innovation can play.

Supporting the World Climate Summit during COP25, Capgemini shared its thoughts on the needed Sustainable Business Revolution . Since then it has also published reports on the renewable energy transition, and on technology for sustainability across key sectors including the automotive industry and retail.

Click here to find out more about Capgemini's Environmental Sustainability programs and thought leadership.

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services. The Group is at the forefront of innovation to address the entire breadth of clients' opportunities in the evolving world of cloud, digital and platforms. Building on its strong 50-year heritage and deep industry-specific expertise, Capgemini enables organizations to realize their business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. Capgemini is driven by the conviction that the business value of technology comes from and through people. It is a multicultural company of 270,000 team members in nearly 50 countries. With Altran, the Group reported 2019 combined global revenues of €17 billion.

Visit us at www.capgemini.com . People matter, results count.

1 This target was part of Capgemini's commitment to setting strong science-based carbon reduction targets, which were validated by SBTi in 2017 as being in line with a 2oC climate change pathway. At the end of 2019, Capgemini had reduced absolute carbon emissions by 14.6% whilst Capgemini's headcount increased by 22.6%. This equates to a reduction in emissions per employee by 29.8%. By the end of January, carbon emissions per employee were 30.2% lower than in the baseline year of 2015.



2 A 1.5°C Science-Based target pathway means Capgemini's targets will be aligned with the level of carbon reduction needed to keep global temperature increases at no more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. 1.5°C is widely accepted as the upper limit we should aim for to avoid the most catastrophic and irreversible impacts of climate change.



3 Capgemini's residual emissions offset will include: all Scope 1 and 2 emissions (including energy consumption, fuel consumption, and fugitive emissions from air conditioning system), as well as Scope 3 emissions from business travel, commuting, wastes, water and electricity transmission and distribution losses.



4 The CDP and SBTi define net zero as achieving a state in which the activities within the value chain of a company result in no net impact on the climate from greenhouse gas emissions. This is achieved by reducing value chain greenhouse gas emissions, in line with 1.5°C pathways, and by balancing the impact of any remaining greenhouse gas emissions with an appropriate amount of carbon removals.)

