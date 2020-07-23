Regulatory News:

PSA Aftermarket has acquired Amanhã Global and its e-commerce platform B-Parts.com by acquiring a majority stake in the capital of the company. The acquisition of this sector leader in re-use parts (Reuse) aims to complete PSA Aftermarket's conquest strategy in the circular economy, underpinned by a target of tripling turnover by 2023. As part of this friendly takeover, the management of Amanhã global, recognized for its competence and of parts expertise, will be fully maintained in its functions.

Approaching a business leader with a large customer base

Amanhã Global, which joins the ecosystem of PSA Aftermarket, is a company of Portuguese origin, based in Porto and specialised in the reuse. Its existing market base is global with business activities firmly deployed in fifteen countries with both to BtoB and BtoC clients. Rapid developments are expected thanks to the combination of Amanhã Global's recognized expertise and the strength of PSA Aftermarket's customer base, which has more than 100,000 points of contact worldwide. Synergies will also be sought systemically with the various entities making up the PSA Aftermarket ecosystem.

Increase efficiency and generate new business opportunities

This acquisition completes the existing system of PSA Aftermarket in the area of ??re-use parts (Reuse), which is one of the three pillars of the circular economy alongside repair (Repair) and re-manufacturing (Reman), the "3R" of this booming economy.

A partnership agreement was signed in January 2019 with INDRA, the French leader in re-employment.

These two highly complementary systems thus provide PSA Aftermarket with market coverage and benchmark expertise at the international level. This acquisition fuels the ambition that PSA Aftermarket has set itself to triple its turnover in the circular economy between 2018 and 2023.

A room for all budgets around the world, an eco-responsible approach

The acquisition of Amanhã Global is part of the change in the business model of PSA Aftermarket, the aim of which is more than ever to meet the expectations of all after-sales customers worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power, make or age of their vehicle.

With this takeover of a leading operator in the circular economy, PSA Aftermarket intends to be able to supply automotive spare parts for all budgets, in all global markets.

This approach will also actively contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of PSA Aftermarket and Groupe PSA, as reuse parts achieve a 100% reduction of raw material used when compared to the manufacture of new parts.

Christophe Musy, Senior Vice President PSA Aftermarket said: Our strategy is to meet the expectations of all after-sales customers worldwide, regardless of their purchasing power, the brand and the age of their vehicle. This investment allows us to enter the heart of the reuse parts value chain, which is one of the 3 pillars of the circular economy offer. It thus reinforces our global offensive aiming to be a leader both in standard exchange (Reman), repair (Repair), and re-use (Reuse), in order to be able to respond in a relevant manner and all over the world to customers concerned about ' an economical and responsible alternative offer. Groupe PSA is firmly committed to reducing its carbon footprint, right down to vehicle maintenance

Manuel Araújo Monteiro and Luis Sousa Vieira, Managing Directors of Amanhã Global said: "B-Parts is the European leader in used car parts. The acquisition by PSA is a win-win agreement that will allow us to change dimension: for PSA by being the first manufacturer to take a position on a market for used parts and for B-Parts, a unique opportunity to access the network of PSA clients. This agreement promotes the B-Parts model and will allow us to accelerate our development in geographic areas other than the European market. This is our common target for the next few years.

About PSA Group

The PSA Group designs unique automotive experiences and provides innovative mobility solutions to meet everyone's expectations. The Group brings together five automobile brands Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and offers a diversified range of connected and mobility services supported by the Free2Move brand. Its strategic plan "Push to Pass" is a first step towards its vision: "To be a global car manufacturer at the forefront of efficiency and a benchmark mobility service provider for lifelong customer relationships". He is one of the pioneers of the autonomous car and the connected vehicle. Its activities also extend to automotive financing with Banque PSA Finance and automotive equipment with Faurecia.

About Amanhã

Amanhã and its B-Parts platform, available in 9 languages, are the European leader in e-commerce for used auto parts with more than 3 million parts in stock available for purchase. Founded in 2015 and based in Porto, Portugal, B-Parts offers an efficient and transparent market place based on the expertise of a multidisciplinary team and on the quality of a stock of parts from Portugal, Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, with strong sales increases delivered in more than 60 countries.

