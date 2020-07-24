MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit will acquire the leasehold rights for Evroros stores in Murmansk 24-Jul-2020 / 13:40 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press-Release | Krasnodar | July 24, 2020 Magnit will acquire the leasehold rights for Evroros stores in Murmansk Krasnodar, July 24, 2020: Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; hereinafter - the "Company" or "Magnit"), one of Russia's leading retailers, announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire long-term leasehold rights for the 89 stores currently operating under Evroros, Yablochko, and Tvoy brands in Murmansk and Murmansk region. Fifty-five stores are located in Murmansk, with the remaining ones spread across 11 cities of Murmansk region, including Apatity, Kovdor, Kandalaksha and others representing in total 52.7 thousand sq. m of selling space and 79 thousand sq. m. total space. Lease rights are planned to be acquired for up to 15 years. All stores are compliant with Magnit format strategy in terms of size and layout, allow to significantly and efficiently build up geographical coverage in the region reinforcing Magnit position on the local market. The Company plans to open 69 Magnit Convenience stores, 18 Magnit Cosmetic stores (where 14 will be open together with convenience in the same locations) and 16 Magnit Family supermarkets. The deal allows to boost Magnit presence in Murmansk and Murmansk region to 235 stores or 97.0 sq. m selling space from current 44.3 sq. m. All stores will be integrated into existing Magnit operational platform. Magnit plans to keep Evroros' best practices mostly relevant to the local market and is contemplating to keep Evroros banner enjoying high customers awareness and loyalty. The Company is looking to keep Evroros' store employees and potentially capitalize on some local management capabilities. According to the reached agreement, the Company plans to acquire the leasehold rights in several pools, as far as and subject to successful legal and technical due diligence. The acquisition of leasehold rights for the final pool is envisaged for the fourth quarter 2020. The stores will be redesigned where relevant and put in operations in several stages. The redesign does not imply significant investments and will not affect the 2020 capital expenditures forecast. "I'm very pleased announcing our agreement with Evroros. This deal will substantially reinforce Magnit position in the region across all of our key formats. All stores are perfectly located and are very complement to the Company's current geographical footprint in Murmansk and Murmansk region. We not only plan to keep Evroros outstanding staff and best local expertise, but to also capitalize on our extensive experience in improving the effectiveness and attractiveness of the overall customer proposition",- noted Jan Dunning, President and CEO of Magnit. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of March 31, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,860 stores (14,594 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,794 drogerie stores) in 3,718 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the audited IFRS results for FY 2019, Magnit had revenues of RUB 1,369 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 147 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements: This document contains forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 77782 EQS News ID: 1101159 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 24, 2020 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)