GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS QuickCard Payment System Update Produces Immediate Results for Clients' Productivity and Costs

Next Generation Technology Platform Yields Significant Increase in Processing Speeds and Decrease in Support Calls

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, has received positive reports from clients on the Company's recently announced QuickCard Payment System upgrades in June 2020.

QuickCard is a blockchain-secure checkout experience for customers of merchant and independent sales organizations (ISOs), and an effective batch settlement solution for clients, all in one platform.

The recent update featured an improved platform, user-friendly interface, and several technological upgrades. After what we believe was a seamless deployment with existing merchant and ISO clients, the next generation platform has begun delivering on its promised enhancements.

"The launch of our updated QuickCard platform was designed to increase processing speed and reduce the cost of support, with both objectives on track," said Fredi Nisan, GreenBox Chief Executive Officer. "Our merchant clients and ISOs are seeing a significant increase in productivity with 300% faster processing speed. Support calls, which represent a significant expenditure for clients, have decreased by 49.7%. We are pleased to see this immediate impact for our customers, which demonstrates GreenBox's ability to seamlessly improve our customers' experience".

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

