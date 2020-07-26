A not so good week for the ATX, which went 2,4 per cent down. News came from Lenzing, Valneva (2), CA Immo, Andritz, Strabag, AT&S, A1 Telekom Austria, Porr, ams, Raiffeisen Bank International, Pierer Mobility, OMV, Wolford and Kapsch TrafficCom. Semperit is the stock of the moment, ytd nearly 50 per cent up. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -2,42% to 2.257,36 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -29,17%. Up to now there were 63 days with a positive and 80 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 30,1% away, from the low 38,42%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,56%, the weakest is Monday with -0,72%. These are the best-performers this week: Semperit 11,97% in front of Palfinger 4,96% and Kapsch TrafficCom 3,59%. And the following ...

