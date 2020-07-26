A1 Telekom Austria: The Principality of Liechtenstein is now 100% shareholder of Telecom Liechtenstein AG (TLI) and has acquired the 24.9% of A1 Telekom Austria Group (A1TAG). Due to the group structure and the investment portfolio of the A1 Telekom Austria Group, the strategic continuation of this minority stake in TLI was no longer pursued. The partnership entered into in 2014 provided for an ordinary termination option after five years in accordance with the shareholder agreement, which the A1 Telekom Austria Group exercised in 2019. A further cooperation, especially on a technical-operational level (without capital interlocking), was successfully agreed between TLI and the A1 Telekom Austria Group. As A1TAG's stake in Telecom Liechtenstein is a minority interest, it was not fully ...

