Valneva: Valneva, a french/Austrian specialty vaccine company focused on prevention of diseases with major unmet needs, today announced positive initial results for its first Phase 2 study (VLA15-201) of Lyme disease vaccine candidate VLA15. VLA15 was immunogenic across all dose groups tested. Compared to Phase 1, the higher doses used in this trial elicited higher antibody responses across all serotypes. Seroconversion rates (SCR) in the highest dose ranged from 81.5% (ST1) to 95.8% (ST2). In the age group comparable to the age group investigated in Phase 1 (18-49 years), SCRs ranged from 85.6% to 97%. The immunological response in older adults, one of the main target groups for a Lyme vaccine, is particularly encouraging. Results did not indicate that prior exposure to Lyme ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...