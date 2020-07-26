Wolford: Leg- and bodywear company Wolford, which is listed on Vienna Stock Exchange, generated revenues of Euro 118.5 mn in 2019/20, registering a fell in revenue of 13.6% compared to the previous year figures of Euro 137.2 mn. The strong lockdown measures and the restrictions imposed on travel due to the global pandemic had a decisive impact on all luxury sales particularly in the months of March and April 2020, when Wolford's revenue fell by around 60%. The new Management Board, which took up their roles in the fall of 2019, has promptly reacted by implementing a crisis response to include short-time working plans, as well as, since the end of March 2020, the conversion of part of their facilities to accommodate Care Masks' production, to meet the increased worldwide demand, a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...