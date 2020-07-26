KapschTrafficCom: Based on preliminary numbers, Kapsch TrafficCom, provider of intelligent transportation systems, expects first quarter 2020/21 revenues of about Euro 138 mn (previous year: Euro 186 mn) and an operating result (EBIT) of about Euro -11 mn (previous year: Euro 5 mn). As already communicated in the course of the presentation of the results for the financial year 2019/20, the management expects that the challenges (and the respective costs) regarding the personnel shortage in North America will presumably last until the end of 2020. Furthermore, the management assumes that additional expenses for the implementation of new software will probably be incurred up to the first half of the year. These negative factors have turned out to be much more severe than expected, as the ...

