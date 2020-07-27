Bar Harbor Bank and Trust: Bar Harbor Bankshares Reports Second Quarter Results

BAR HARBOR, ME / ACCESSWIRE / July 27, 2020 / Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American:BHB) reported second quarter 2020 net income of $8.5 million or $0.55 per share; up 41% over the same quarter of 2019 of $6.1 million or $0.39 per share. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the second quarter 2020 totaled $8.6 million, or $0.56 per share compared to $6.3 million or $0.41 per share of the same quarter of 2019.

SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (compared to the second quarter of 2019, unless otherwise noted)

18% annualized growth in commercial loans, excluding paycheck protection program (PPP) loans

32% annualized growth in total non-maturity deposits, excluding balances from PPP loans

3.00% net interest margin compared to 2.65%

12% increase in non-interest income, excluding $1.4 million in security gains

0.54% non-accruing loans to total loans, excluding PPP loans, compared to 0.66%

0.90% return on assets, compared to 0.67%

President and Chief Executive Officer, Curtis C. Simard stated, "Coming out of the first quarter of uncertainty, our teams communicated directly with their customers to better understand the developing challenges and opportunities. As a result, they took on the economic headwinds in stride while improving profitability during the second quarter 2020. Return on assets improved by a full five basis points to 0.90%, which is a trend we expect will continue as we execute on strategies throughout all aspects of business operations. Commercial loans led the quarter with strong double digit growth even excluding the influx of PPP loans. This demonstrates our understanding of client needs, while creating opportunities with targeted prospects. Given the lower interest rate environment, we tailored our strategy towards leveraging the secondary market sales platform for our mortgage production. We built fee income in lieu of interest income as we allowed residential loan balances on balance sheet to contract. As a result, mortgage banking income doubled compared to any prior quarter."

Mr. Simard continued, "Credit quality remains strong in the current economic cycle. We continue to adhere to our strong credit culture with proven operators who have weathered previous cycles and have diligently managed our underwriting practices during these uncertain times. Risk ratings on loans remained steady with the first quarter 2020 levels with lower past due accounts and net charge-offs near record lows. The Company's second quarter provision for loan losses increased slightly by $243 thousand, which included overall higher economic qualitative factors plus a specific reserve on one long-standing commercial relationship, offset by other credit quality improvements. I'm proud to say our workout team has a strong history of settling non-performing loans for the carrying values or higher."

Mr. Simard further stated, "PPP loan originations leveled off by mid-June for a total of approximately 1,900 loans with a total principal balance of $131.5 million and net unearned fees of $5.3 million. Accretion of the net fees began in the second quarter and is expected to be somewhat accelerated by the end of the year depending on the timing of customer forgiveness and processing by the Small Business Administration (SBA). Throughout the second quarter we modified close to 800 loans totaling about $400.0 million, which were mostly temporary principal deferrals with normal interest accruals. At quarter end almost 20% of the modified loans resumed payments under normalized arrangements with the remaining population expected to migrate to regular payments in the second half of the year. Accrued interest recorded under the modified plans currently totals $2.4 million, all of which is expected to be collected over the remaining lives of the loans."

Mr. Simard went on to say, "Non-maturity deposits were a significant source of funding during the second quarter and were up 32% on an annualized basis, excluding deposits from PPP loans, further reducing reliance on wholesale funding. Excluding the Federal Reserve credit facility for PPP loans, senior borrowings, were down 17%. We continue to actively manage the balance sheet and support net interest margin by locking into lower cost wholesale funding through a mixture of longer durations and derivative instruments, and managing our cost of deposits in line with market expectations. We are also further executing on deleveraging and/or remixing various asset classes, taking advantage of the market disruption. Additionally, the Company continues to have access to a significant amount of funding through diversified sources of liquidity."

"The Company's capital position is strong and risk-weighted capital ratios are quickly approaching levels seen in the third quarter of 2019 prior to the branch acquisition. We also began repurchasing Company stock accumulating 392 thousand shares or $7.3 million at the end of the second quarter. Last week we issued a press release declaring the Company's third quarter dividend to investors. We view dividends as an integral part of maximizing shareholder value and we are proud of the Company's strength and ability to maintain these distributions."

Mr. Simard concluded, "Our commitment to serving our customers throughout the branch footprint continues and our branch lobbies are now fully open adhering to national and state safety standards. As we look to the second half of the year, unknown volatility in economic conditions and financial markets could impact the financial performance of the Company. Given our operating model, disciplined approach to underwriting, and proven execution of delivering on our strategies, we feel well-positioned to handle these potential challenges as they emerge. As we think about the second half of the year, we will be disciplined and nimble, ready to take action as we have in these past few quarters. We remain committed to our profitability and tangible book value growth, navigating expense management and positive operating leverage during this period."

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Total assets increased $102.9 million to $3.8 billion from the first quarter of 2020. Loan balances in the second quarter 2020 grew $94.4 million, which is primarily due to a net $127.0 million paycheck PPP originations included in the commercial and industrial category, offset by our strategy to shrink the residential loans portfolio. Commercial and industrial loans excluding PPP loans increased $19.4 million or 24% on an annualized basis. Commercial real estate grew significantly during the quarter at an annualized rate of 14%. Residential real estate loan production was strong led by refinancing activity given the lower interest rate environment. The majority of residential production was sold in the secondary market to generate fee income. Total securities increased modestly $15.6 million in the second quarter as we continued our investment portfolio remix. The loan to deposit ratio was 101% in the second quarter 2020 compared to 98% at year-end, slightly elevated given the surge in PPP loans despite strong growth in relationship deposits which were offset by lower brokered deposit balances.

The second quarter 2020 allowance for loan losses increased $1.2 million to $16.5 million including net charge offs totaling $142 thousand and a provision for loan losses relatively consistent with the first quarter 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans ratio for the second quarter expanded to 0.60% from 0.58% in the first quarter 2020. Excluding PPP loan balances, which are backed by the SBA, the allowance for loan losses to total loans increased to 0.63%. Past due and delinquent loans as a percentage of total loans decreased to 0.84% from 1.30% at the end of the first quarter. Commercial non-accrual loans in the second quarter increased $3.9 million primarily due to two commercial loan relationships; one where the existing carrying value is expected to be fully recovered at settlement and another where a $349 thousand specific reserve was recorded to adjust the loan to its net realizable value. There were some residential loans that continue to hover around 90 days past due and we took a conservative approach by placing the loans on non-accrual status. While the impact of COVID-19 and other market conditions remain uncertain, we believe the existing allowance for loan losses is sufficient to absorb inherent losses based on our disciplined credit approach, experienced losses and methodology, and current and ongoing stress testing reviews of the portfolio. We performed a stress test of the commercial portfolio in the second quarter analyzing potentially vulnerable NAICS codes, in addition to our normal migration analysis. The following segments of the commercial loan portfolio were identified for stress testing: hospitality loans with a loan-to-value in excess of 65%, all loans contained in the Company's top 50 relationships, and all loans $1.0 million or greater with risk ratings of special mention or higher. The results of our stress testing did not indicate any meaningful deterioration in the overall quality of the commercial portfolio and any impact was considered in the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses as of June 30, 2020.

The Company's liquidity position remains strong. During the quarter we initiated pandemic-specific liquidity stress tests to analyze potential impacts from payment deferrals, unanticipated use of committed lines of credit, as well as the possibility of required servicer advances on sold loans. At June 30, 2020, available same-day liquidity totaled approximately $1.3 billion, including cash, borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston (FHLB) and the Federal Reserve Discount Window and various lines of credit. Additional sources of liquidity include cash flows from operations, wholesale deposits, cash flow from the Company's amortizing securities and loan portfolios. The Company had unused borrowing capacity at the FHLB of $559.2 million, unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Reserve of $82.4 million and unused lines of credit totaling $51.0 million, in addition to over $200.0 million in unencumbered, liquid investment portfolio assets. The Company has also utilized the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility to provide liquidity to fund PPP loans.

The Company's book value per share was $26.56 at the end of the second quarter 2020 compared to $25.90 at the end of the first quarter 2020. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP measure) was $18.18 at the end of the second quarter 2020 compared to $17.70 at the first quarter 2020; an annualized growth rate of 11%. The low interest rate environment continues to have a positive impact on the fair value of the Company's securities portfolio. Other comprehensive income included unrealized gains on securities totaling $11.4 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to $9.6 million at the end of the first quarter 2020.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Net income in the second quarter 2020 was $8.5 million, or $0.55 per share, compared to $6.1 million, or $0.39 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. The non-GAAP measure of core earnings in the second quarter 2020 totaled $8.6 million, or $0.56 diluted earnings per share, compared to $6.3 million or $0.41 per share, in the same quarter of 2019. Net interest margin in the second quarter 2020 increased to 3.00% from 2.65% in the same period of 2019. The increase is primarily driven by lower borrowing levels as the average balance decreased to $612.5 million in the second quarter 2020 from $790.0 million in the second quarter of 2019 due to continued deleveraging strategies. These balance sheet strategies along with federal funds rate cuts that began in the second half of 2019 improved borrowing costs to 1.51% in the second quarter 2020 from 2.74% in same quarter of 2019. Costs of interest-bearing deposits also decreased to 0.81% compared to 1.32% in the second quarter 2019 due to the federal fund rate cuts and lower brokered deposits associated with deleveraging activities. Yields from earning assets were 3.81% compared to 4.13% in the second quarter 2019 reflecting loan originations and repricing of variable rate products in a lower interest rate environment. Excluding the effects of PPP loans, the second quarter yield on total earning assets was 3.89%. PPP loans are expected to increase interest income with accelerated accretion during the second half of 2020 as loans are forgiven by the SBA.

The second quarter 2020 provision for loan losses increased to $1.4 million from $562 thousand in the same quarter 2019. The increase is primarily due to qualitative adjustments made in the general reserve to reflect a downward economic trend that started in the first quarter 2020. Also included in the second quarter 2020 provision is a new $349 thousand specific reserve related to one commercial real estate relationship that is expected to be settled at its carrying value.

Non-interest income in the second quarter 2020 was $9.7 million compared to $7.5 million in the same quarter in 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $704 thousand increase in mortgage banking income associated with secondary market sales and a $1.4 million gain on sales of securities. Trust and investment management fee income contributed with a 3% year-over-year increase based on assets under management reaching $2.0 billion compared to $1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2019. Customer service fees were $2.4 million for the second quarter 2020 compared to $2.6 million from the same quarter of 2019 due to fewer customer transactions in the current economic environment associated with COVID-19.

Non-interest expense was $22.3 million in the second quarter 2020 compared to $20.9 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase is primarily due to a $1.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt in the second quarter 2020 representing a prepayment penalty on a longer term and higher cost FHLB borrowing. Salary and benefit expense and occupancy and equipment costs were also higher during the second quarter 2020 to support the Company's expanded branch model and wealth management business.

BACKGROUND

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSE American: BHB) is the parent company of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust. Founded in 1887, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a true community bank serving the financial needs of its clients for over 130 years. Bar Harbor provides full-service community banking with office locations in all three Northern New England states of Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont. For more information, visit www.barharbor.bank .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements under the headings "SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS", "FINANCIAL CONDITION" and "RESULTS OF OPERATIONS" contained in this document that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Exchange Act"), and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this earnings release the words "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "plan," "potential," "estimate," "project," "believe," "intend," "anticipate," "expect," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but these terms are not the exclusive means of identifying forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including among other things, changes in general economic and business conditions, increased competitive pressures, changes in the interest rate environment, legislative and regulatory change, changes in the financial markets, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to those discussed in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019. Because of these and other uncertainties, the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company's past results of operations do not necessarily indicate future results. You should not place undue reliance on any of the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they were made. The Company is not undertaking an obligation to update forward-looking statements, even though its situation may change in the future, except as required under federal securities law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders. An item which management excludes when computing non-GAAP core earnings can be of substantial importance to the Company's results for any particular quarter or year. The Company's non-GAAP core earnings information set forth is not necessarily comparable to non- GAAP information which may be presented by other companies. Each non-GAAP measure used by the Company in this report as supplemental financial data should be considered in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company utilizes the non-GAAP measure of core earnings in evaluating operating trends, including components for core revenue and expense. These measures exclude amounts which the Company views as unrelated to its normalized operations, including gains/losses on securities, premises, equipment and other real estate owned, acquisition costs, restructuring costs, legal settlements, and systems conversion costs. Non-GAAP adjustments are presented net of an adjustment for income tax expense.

The Company also calculates core earnings per share based on its measure of core earnings. The Company views these amounts as important to understanding its operating trends, particularly due to the impact of accounting standards related to acquisition activity. Analysts also rely on these measures in estimating and evaluating the Company's performance. Management also believes that the computation of non-GAAP core earnings and core earnings per share may facilitate the comparison of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry. The Company also adjusts certain equity related measures to exclude intangible assets due to the importance of these measures to the investment community.

CONTACTS

Josephine Iannelli; EVP, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer; (207) 288-3314

TABLE INDEX CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SCHEDULES (UNAUDITED) A Selected Financial Highlights B Footnotes to Selected Financial Highlights C Balance Sheets D Loan and Deposit Analysis E Statements of Income F Statements of Income (Five Quarter Trend) G Average Yields and Costs H Average Balances I Asset Quality Analysis J Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Five Quarter Trend) and Supplementary Data



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 PER SHARE DATA Net earnings, diluted $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Core earnings, diluted (1) (2) 0.56 0.50 0.56 0.47 0.41 Total book value 26.56 25.90 25.48 25.37 25.13 Tangible book value (2) 18.18 17.70 17.30 18.49 18.23 Market price at period end 22.39 17.28 25.39 24.93 26.59 Dividends 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 0.22 PERFORMANCE RATIOS (3) Return on assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.46 % 0.55 % 0.67 % Core return on assets (1) (2) 0.91 0.86 0.96 0.80 0.70 Return on equity 8.40 7.64 4.21 5.04 6.33 Core return on equity (1) (2) 8.52 7.71 8.81 7.36 6.57 Core return on tangible equity (1) (2) 12.72 11.54 12.66 10.31 9.30 Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent (FTE) (2) (4) 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75 2.65 Net interest margin (FTE), excluding purchased loan accretion (2) (4) 2.88 2.99 2.88 2.65 2.56 Efficiency ratio (2) 60.67 64.82 62.56 65.02 68.48 ORGANIC GROWTH (Year-to-date, annualized) (2) (6) Total commercial loans 33 % 6 % 6 % 11 % 10 % Total loans 7 (1 ) 2 5 7 Total deposits (0 ) (7 ) (1.8 ) 1 (0.1 ) FINANCIAL DATA (In millions) Total assets $ 3,780 $ 3,677 $ 3,669 $ 3,612 $ 3,688 Total earning assets (5) 3,376 3,269 3,336 3,270 3,355 Total investments 662 646 684 703 784 Total loans 2,729 2,635 2,641 2,577 2,578 Allowance for loan losses 17 15 15 15 15 Total goodwill and intangible assets 128 128 127 107 107 Total deposits 2,695 2,651 2,696 2,494 2,481 Total shareholders' equity 404 404 396 394 391 Net income 8 8 4 5 6 Core earnings (1) (2) 9 8 9 7 6 ASSET QUALITY AND CONDITION RATIOS Net charge-offs (current quarter annualized)/average loans 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.02 % - % Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.60 0.58 0.58 0.60 0.57 Loans/deposits 101 99 98 103 104 Shareholders' equity to total assets 10.69 10.98 10.80 10.92 10.59 Tangible shareholders' equity to tangible assets 7.57 7.77 7.60 8.20 7.92

Core measurements are non-GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude net non-operating charges primarily related to acquisitions, restructurings, system conversions, loss on debt extinguishment and gain or loss on sale of securities, other real estate owned and premises and equipment. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in table J for additional information. Non-GAAP financial measure. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Fully taxable equivalent considers the impact of tax-advantaged investment securities and loans. Earning assets includes non-accruing loans and securities are valued at amortized cost. Assets acquired from eight branches purchased from People's United Bank, National Association as of October 25, 2019, were excluded from calculation.



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 52,776 $ 68,481 $ 37,261 $ 50,032 $ 42,657 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank 17,897 17,174 19,649 21,561 17,203 Total cash and cash equivalents 70,673 85,655 56,910 71,593 59,860 Securities available for sale, at fair value 641,574 626,341 663,230 675,675 748,560 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 20,265 19,897 20,679 27,469 35,220 Total securities 661,839 646,238 683,909 703,144 783,780 Commercial real estate 982,070 948,178 930,661 923,773 881,479 Commercial and industrial 539,442 426,357 423,291 402,706 416,725 Residential real estate 1,083,708 1,132,328 1,151,857 1,143,452 1,167,759 Consumer 124,197 128,120 135,283 107,375 112,275 Total loans 2,729,417 2,634,983 2,641,092 2,577,306 2,578,238 Less: Allowance for loan losses (16,509 ) (15,297 ) (15,353 ) (15,353 ) (14,572 ) Net loans 2,712,908 2,619,686 2,625,739 2,561,953 2,563,666 Premises and equipment, net 50,464 49,978 51,205 47,644 50,230 Other real estate owned 2,318 2,205 2,236 2,455 2,351 Goodwill 119,477 119,477 118,649 100,085 100,085 Other intangible assets 8,155 8,398 8,641 6,879 7,072 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 76,896 76,400 75,863 75,368 74,871 Deferred tax asset, net 2,451 3,166 3,865 4,988 5,649 Other assets 75,084 66,139 42,111 38,365 40,071 Total assets $ 3,780,265 $ 3,677,342 $ 3,669,128 $ 3,612,474 $ 3,687,635 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Demand and other non-interest bearing deposits $ 504,325 $ 400,410 $ 414,534 $ 380,707 $ 354,125 NOW deposits 642,908 578,320 575,809 490,315 472,576 Savings deposits 466,668 423,345 388,683 360,570 352,657 Money market deposits 402,835 404,385 384,090 359,328 305,506 Time deposits 678,126 844,097 932,635 902,665 996,512 Total deposits 2,694,862 2,650,557 2,695,751 2,493,585 2,481,376 Senior borrowings 546,863 497,580 471,396 641,819 733,084 Subordinated borrowings 59,879 59,849 59,920 42,928 42,943 Total borrowings 606,742 557,429 531,316 684,747 776,027 Other liabilities 74,487 65,601 45,654 39,683 39,670 Total liabilities 3,376,091 3,273,587 3,272,721 3,218,015 3,297,073 Total common shareholders' equity 404,174 403,755 396,407 394,459 390,562 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,780,265 $ 3,677,342 $ 3,669,128 $ 3,612,474 $ 3,687,635 Net shares outstanding 15,214 15,587 15,558 15,549 15,544



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED LOAN & DEPOSIT ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

LOAN ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 End Date Commercial real estate $ 982,070 $ 948,178 $ 930,661 $ 923,773 $ 881,479 14 % 11 % Commercial and industrial 472,524 321,605 318,988 301,590 312,029 188 96 Total commercial loans 1,454,594 1,269,783 1,249,649 1,225,363 1,193,508 58 33 Residential real estate 1,083,708 1,132,328 1,151,857 1,143,452 1,167,759 (17 ) (12 ) Consumer 124,197 128,120 135,283 107,375 112,275 (12 ) (16 ) Tax exempt and other 66,918 104,752 104,303 101,116 104,696 (144 ) (72 ) Total loans $ 2,729,417 $ 2,634,983 $ 2,641,092 $ 2,577,306 $ 2,578,238 14 % 7 %



DEPOSIT ANALYSIS

Annualized Growth % Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, Quarter Year to (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 End Date Demand $ 504,325 $ 400,410 $ 414,534 $ 380,707 $ 354,125 104 % 43 % NOW 642,908 578,320 575,809 490,315 472,576 45 23 Savings 466,668 423,345 388,683 360,570 352,657 41 40 Money market 402,835 404,385 384,090 359,328 305,506 (2 ) 10 Total non-maturity deposits 2,016,736 1,806,460 1,763,116 1,590,920 1,484,864 47 29 Total time deposits 678,126 844,097 932,635 902,665 996,512 (79 ) (55 ) Total deposits $ 2,694,862 $ 2,650,557 $ 2,695,751 $ 2,493,585 $ 2,481,376 7 % (0 )%



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - UNAUDITED

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 26,493 $ 27,660 $ 54,480 $ 54,524 Securities and other 4,942 6,125 10,449 12,488 Total interest and dividend income 31,435 33,785 64,929 67,012 Interest expense Deposits 4,548 6,886 10,568 13,193 Borrowings 2,297 5,403 5,208 10,558 Total interest expense 6,845 12,289 15,776 23,751 Net interest income 24,590 21,496 49,153 43,261 Provision for loan losses 1,354 562 2,465 886 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,236 20,934 46,688 42,375 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,159 3,066 6,528 5,823 Customer service fees 2,439 2,618 5,551 4,783 Gain on sales of securities, net 1,351 - 1,486 - Mortgage banking income 1,124 420 1,581 642 Bank-owned life insurance income 496 519 1,033 1,061 Customer derivative income 513 696 1,101 725 Other income 628 134 851 586 Total non-interest income 9,710 7,453 18,131 13,620 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,909 11,685 23,793 22,204 Occupancy and equipment 3,860 3,300 8,280 6,686 (Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net (2 ) 21 90 21 Outside services 442 443 976 854 Professional services 337 570 1,009 1,114 Communication 194 283 483 518 Marketing 282 511 670 806 Amortization of intangible assets 256 207 512 414 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,351 - 1,351 - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 158 280 261 280 Other expenses 3,479 3,606 7,200 6,633 Total non-interest expense 22,266 20,906 44,625 39,530 Income before income taxes 10,680 7,481 20,194 16,465 Income tax expense 2,199 1,364 3,992 3,067 Net income $ 8,481 $ 6,117 $ 16,202 $ 13,398 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.39 $ 1.05 $ 0.86 Diluted 0.55 0.39 1.04 0.86 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,424 15,538 15,500 15,531 Diluted 15,441 15,586 15,523 15,582



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (5 Quarter Trend) - UNAUDITED

Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Interest and dividend income Loans $ 26,493 $ 27,987 $ 28,361 $ 28,157 $ 27,660 Securities and other 4,942 5,507 5,756 6,105 6,125 Total interest and dividend income 31,435 33,494 34,117 34,262 33,785 Interest expense Deposits 4,548 6,020 6,698 7,143 6,886 Borrowings 2,297 2,911 3,315 4,674 5,403 Total interest expense 6,845 8,931 10,013 11,817 12,289 Net interest income 24,590 24,563 24,104 22,445 21,496 Provision for loan losses 1,354 1,111 538 893 562 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,236 23,452 23,566 21,552 20,934 Non-interest income Trust and investment management fee income 3,159 3,369 3,227 3,013 3,066 Customer service fees 2,439 3,112 2,791 2,553 2,618 Gain on sales of securities, net 1,351 135 80 157 - Mortgage banking income 1,124 457 532 452 420 Bank-owned life insurance income 496 537 495 497 519 Customer derivative income 513 588 475 828 696 Other income 628 223 206 143 134 Total non-interest income 9,710 8,421 7,806 7,643 7,453 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 11,909 11,884 11,432 11,364 11,685 Occupancy and equipment 3,860 4,420 4,113 3,415 3,300 (Gain) loss on sales of premises and equipment, net (2 ) 92 (3 ) - 21 Outside services 442 534 540 424 443 Professional services 337 672 370 707 570 Communication 194 289 114 189 283 Marketing 282 388 453 613 511 Amortization of intangible assets 256 256 240 207 207 Loss on debt extinguishment 1,351 - 1,096 - - Acquisition, conversion and other expenses 158 103 4,998 3,039 280 Other expenses 3,479 3,721 3,450 3,442 3,606 Total non-interest expense 22,266 22,359 26,803 23,400 20,906 Income before income taxes 10,680 9,514 4,569 5,795 7,481 Income tax expense 2,199 1,793 362 780 1,364 Net income $ 8,481 $ 7,721 $ 4,207 $ 5,015 $ 6,117 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 0.50 $ 0.27 $ 0.32 $ 0.39 Diluted 0.55 0.50 0.27 0.32 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 15,424 15,558 15,554 15,547 15,538 Diluted 15,441 15,593 15,602 15,581 15,586



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE YIELDS AND COSTS (Fully Taxable Equivalent - Annualized) - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Earning assets Commercial real estate 4.11 % 4.46 % 4.69 % 4.74 % 4.74 % Commercial and industrial 3.97 4.89 4.58 4.78 4.75 Residential 3.81 3.84 3.89 3.88 3.93 Consumer 3.81 5.20 4.84 5.13 5.21 Total loans 3.94 4.30 4.33 4.38 4.39 Securities and other 3.26 3.53 3.49 3.44 3.29 Total earning assets 3.81 % 4.14 % 4.15 % 4.17 % 4.13 % Funding liabilities NOW 0.14 % 0.40 % 0.44 % 0.51 % 0.49 % Savings 0.15 0.25 0.20 0.21 0.21 Money market 0.40 1.01 1.17 1.37 1.44 Time deposits 1.94 1.92 2.06 2.16 2.11 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.81 1.08 1.19 1.33 1.32 Borrowings 1.51 2.10 2.30 2.62 2.74 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.96 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.65 % 1.71 % Net interest spread 2.85 2.86 2.73 2.52 2.42 Net interest margin 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75 2.65



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

AVERAGE BALANCES - UNAUDITED

Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Assets Commercial real estate $ 952,264 $ 945,851 $ 928,445 $ 900,568 $ 846,921 Commercial and industrial 522,360 423,393 412,595 410,453 416,000 Residential real estate 1,117,608 1,141,908 1,156,215 1,154,552 1,176,583 Consumer 126,413 130,471 127,425 109,562 111,641 Total loans (1) 2,718,645 2,641,623 2,624,680 2,575,135 2,551,145 Securities and other (2) 648,185 661,848 683,939 732,925 779,072 Total earning assets 3,366,830 3,303,471 3,308,619 3,308,060 3,330,217 Cash and due from banks 114,232 57,751 67,642 62,999 52,728 Allowance for loan losses (15,678 ) (15,242 ) (15,657 ) (14,965 ) (14,459 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 127,751 128,014 114,537 107,058 107,252 Other assets 213,986 187,765 179,512 178,804 170,340 Total assets $ 3,807,121 $ 3,661,759 $ 3,654,653 $ 3,641,956 $ 3,646,078 Liabilities and shareholders' equity NOW $ 611,860 $ 570,127 $ 551,335 $ 487,506 $ 459,572 Savings 450,621 410,931 378,997 359,242 352,733 Money market 411,232 373,650 379,361 338,013 338,095 Time deposits 776,042 892,654 918,528 947,949 935,616 Total interest bearing deposits 2,249,755 2,247,362 2,228,221 2,132,710 2,086,016 Borrowings 612,538 556,824 571,936 708,222 789,953 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,862,293 2,804,186 2,800,157 2,840,932 2,875,969 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 472,688 406,951 418,324 368,100 349,322 Other liabilities 66,302 44,343 40,136 37,975 33,107 Total liabilities 3,401,283 3,255,480 3,258,617 3,247,007 3,258,398 Total shareholders' equity 405,838 406,279 396,036 394,949 387,680 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,807,121 $ 3,661,759 $ 3,654,653 $ 3,641,956 $ 3,646,078

Total loans include non-accruing loans. Average balances for securities available-for-sale are based on amortized cost.



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

ASSET QUALITY ANALYSIS - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-accruing loans: Commercial real estate $ 3,981 $ 2,227 $ 3,489 $ 8,519 $ 7,048 Commercial installment 1,790 1,996 1,836 2,077 2,081 Residential real estate 7,194 5,089 5,335 5,340 5,965 Consumer installment 1,023 744 890 743 861 Total non-accruing loans 13,988 10,056 11,550 16,679 15,955 Other real estate owned 2,318 2,205 2,236 2,455 2,351 Total non-performing assets $ 16,306 $ 12,261 $ 13,786 $ 19,134 $ 18,306 Total non-accruing loans/total loans 0.51 % 0.38 % 0.44 % 0.65 % 0.62 % Total non-performing assets/total assets 0.43 0.33 0.38 0.53 0.50 PROVISION AND ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at beginning of period $ 15,297 $ 15,353 $ 15,353 $ 14,572 $ 13,997 Charged-off loans (220 ) (1,211 ) (603 ) (215 ) (104 ) Recoveries on charged-off loans 78 44 65 103 117 Net loans charged-off (142 ) (1,167 ) (538 ) (112 ) 13 Provision for loan losses 1,354 1,111 538 893 562 Balance at end of period $ 16,509 $ 15,297 $ 15,353 $ 15,353 $ 14,572 Allowance for loan losses/total loans 0.60 % 0.58 % 0.58 % 0.60 % 0.57 % Allowance for loan losses/non-accruing loans 118 152 133 92 91 NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS Commercial real estate $ 71 $ (846 ) $ (92 ) $ 1 $ 114 Commercial installment (155 ) (170 ) (331 ) 62 (12 ) Residential real estate (20 ) (1 ) (16 ) (124 ) (65 ) Consumer installment (38 ) (150 ) (99 ) (51 ) (24 ) Total, net $ (142 ) $ (1,167 ) $ (538 ) $ (112 ) $ 13 Net charge-offs (QTD annualized)/average loans 0.02 % 0.18 % 0.08 % 0.02 % 0.03 % Net charge-offs (YTD annualized)/average loans 0.10 0.18 0.03 0.02 0.01 DELINQUENT AND NON-ACCRUING LOANS/ TOTAL LOANS 30-89 Days delinquent 0.28 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.18 % 0.29 % 90+ Days delinquent and still accruing 0.04 0.08 0.01 0.03 - Total accruing delinquent loans 0.32 0.92 0.75 0.21 0.29 Non-accruing loans 0.51 0.38 0.44 0.65 0.62 Total delinquent and non-accruing loans 0.83 % 1.30 % 1.19 % 0.86 % 0.91 %



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Net income $ 8,481 $ 7,721 $ 4,207 $ 5,015 $ 6,117 Plus (less): Gain on sale of securities, net (1,351 ) (135 ) (80 ) (157 ) - (Gain) loss on sale of premises and equipment, net (2 ) 92 (3 ) - 21 Loss on other real estate owned - 31 20 146 - Loss on debt extinguishment 1,351 - 1,096 - - Acquisition, restructuring and other expenses 158 103 4,998 3,039 280 Income tax expense (1) (37 ) (22 ) (1,440 ) (720 ) (72 ) Total core earnings (2) (A) $ 8,600 $ 7,790 $ 8,798 $ 7,323 $ 6,346 Net interest income (B) $ 24,590 $ 24,563 $ 24,104 $ 22,445 $ 21,496 Plus: Non-interest income 9,710 8,421 7,806 7,643 7,453 Total Revenue 34,300 32,984 31,910 30,088 28,949 Adj: Gain on sale of securities, net (1,351 ) (135 ) (80 ) (157 ) - Total core revenue (2) (C) $ 32,949 $ 32,849 $ 31,830 $ 29,931 $ 28,949 Total non-interest expense 22,266 22,359 26,803 23,400 20,906 Less: Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment, net 2 (92 ) 3 - (21 ) Less: Loss on other real estate owned - (31 ) (20 ) (146 ) - Less: Loss on debt extinguishment (1,351 ) - (1,096 ) - - Less: Acquisition, conversion and other expenses (158 ) (103 ) (4,998 ) (3,039 ) (280 ) Core non-interest expense (2) (D) $ 20,759 $ 22,133 $ 20,692 $ 20,215 $ 20,605 (in millions) Total average earning assets (E) $ 3,367 $ 3,306 $ 3,309 $ 3,308 $ 3,330 Total average assets (F) 3,807 3,662 3,655 3,642 3,646 Total average shareholders' equity (G) 406 406 396 395 388 Total average tangible shareholders' equity (2) (3) (H) 278 278 281 288 280 Total tangible shareholders' equity, period-end (2) (3) (I) 277 276 269 287 283 Total tangible assets, period-end (2) (3) (J) 3,653 3,549 3,542 3,506 3,580 (in thousands) Total common shares outstanding, period-end (K) 15,214 15,587 15,558 15,549 15,544 Average diluted shares outstanding (L) 15,441 15,593 15,602 15,581 15,586 Core earnings per share, diluted (2) (A/L) $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.56 $ 0.47 $ 0.41 Tangible book value per share, period-end (2) (I/K) 18.18 17.70 17.30 18.49 18.23 Securities adjustment, net of tax (1) (4) (M) 11,412 9,560 5,549 8,002 5,550 Tangible book value per share, excluding securities adjustment (2) (I+M)/K 17.43 17.09 16.94 17.98 17.88 Total tangible shareholders' equity/total tangible assets (2) (I/J) 7.57 7.77 7.60 8.20 7.92



BAR HARBOR BANKSHARES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTARY DATA - UNAUDITED

At or for the Quarters Ended Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sep 30, Jun 30, (in thousands) 2020 2020 2019 2019 2019 Performance ratios (5) GAAP return on assets 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.46 % 0.55 % 0.67 % Core return on assets (2) (A/F) 0.91 0.86 0.96 0.80 0.70 GAAP return on equity 8.40 7.64 4.21 5.04 6.33 Core return on equity (2) (A/G) 8.52 7.71 8.81 7.36 6.57 Core return on tangible equity (2) (6) (A+Q)/H 12.72 11.54 12.66 10.31 9.30 Efficiency ratio (2) (7) (D-O-Q)/(C+N) 60.67 64.82 62.56 65.02 68.48 Net interest margin (B+P)/E 3.00 3.06 2.95 2.75 2.65 Supplementary data (in thousands) Taxable equivalent adjustment for efficiency ratio (N) $ 646 $ 719 $ 674 $ 658 $ 676 Franchise taxes included in non-interest expense (O) 120 119 119 119 111 Tax equivalent adjustment for net interest margin (P) 490 551 516 503 514 Intangible amortization (Q) 256 256 240 207 207

Assumes a marginal tax rate of 23.87% for the first half of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019 and 23.78% in the first three quarters of 2019. Non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders' equity is computed by taking total shareholders' equity less the intangible assets at period-end. Tangible assets is computed by taking total assets less the intangible assets at period-end. Securities adjustment, net of tax represents the total unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities recorded on the Company's consolidated balance sheets within total common shareholders' equity. All performance ratios are based on average balance sheet amounts, where applicable. Adjusted return on tangible equity is computed by taking core earnings divided by shareholders' equity less the tax-effected amortization of intangible assets, assuming a marginal rate of 23.87% for the first half of 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2019, and 23.78% in the first three quarters of 2019. Efficiency ratio is computed by dividing core non-interest expense net of franchise taxes and intangible amortization divided by core revenue on a fully taxable equivalent basis.

SOURCE: Bar Harbor Bank and Trust

