28.07.2020
Vital Signs Solutions adds world-leading academic to advisory board and announces strategic relationship with University of East Anglia

CAMBRIDGE, England, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Signs Solutions, an early-stage, venture-backed startup developing innovative, digital preventative healthcare solutions has completed a unique double landmark - starting a strategic relationship with the world-leading Colour Lab at the University of East Anglia (UEA) and adding Professor Graham Finlayson, a renowned world-expert in this field and Head of the Colour Lab, to their Advisory Board.

Professor Finlayson is a recognised world-expert in the area of digital colour analysis with over 300 published, referenced papers and 30+ patents, many of which are implemented in commercial products including photo processing software, dedicated image processing hardware and in embedded camera software.

Professor Graham Finlayson will advise Vital Signs Solutions on its path to delivering a range of physical blood tests that are integrated with their proprietary PocDoc software platform, with fully quantitative results immediately available to a user via the PocDoc smartphone and tablet app.

This comes very shortly after Vital Signs Solutions announced it had been awarded an Innovate UK grant to adapt its PocDoc software platform to digitise any COVID-19 antibody rapid test assay, with initial beta test trials taking place in the coming weeks.

Steve Roest, CEO of Vital Signs Solutions, comments: "We have developed a ground-breaking digital technology platform that uses smartphone cameras for precise colour measurement and determining the concentration of key blood-based biomarkers associated with major global diseases. We are delighted to support Professor Finlayson's ongoing world-leading work in the field of colour calibration and honoured to be a supporter of UEA."

Graham Finlayson, Professor of Computer Science said, "At UEA, we have for some time, been interested in how we can measure colour in every-day scenes to the same accuracy as in laboratory-based conditions. While we've made good progress towards achieving this goal the research continues. We are excited to receive a generous donation from Vital Signs Solutions who are driving innovation in this area and we are looking forward to partnering with them in the future."

Website: www.vitalsignssolutions.com

