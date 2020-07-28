Aroundtown SA (IRSH) Aroundtown and TLG agree on issuer substitution for TLG's outstanding Senior Bonds and Perpetual Notes 28-Jul-2020 / 11:37 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE 'UNITED STATES') OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.* *Aroundtown and TLG agree on issuer substitution for TLG's outstanding Senior Bonds and Perpetual Notes * 28 July 2020 - Aroundtown SA (the '*Company*') agreed with its subsidiary TLG IMMOBILIEN AG ('*TLG*') on the substitution of the Company in place of TLG as the obligor for TLG's outstanding Senior Bonds and Perpetual Notes (each a '*Substitution*'). The process of Substitutions are in preparation of the realisation of financial synergies identified by the Company and TLG following the successful completion of the Company's voluntary public takeover offer in February 2020. Under the arrangements made, the Company shall be substituted in place of TLG as debtor under the EUR?400,000,000?1.375% Bonds due November 2024 (ISIN?XS1713475215), hereof EUR?141,500,000 outstanding, the EUR?600,000,000?1.500% Bonds due May 2026 (ISIN?XS1843435501) and the EUR?600,000,000?0.375% Bonds due September? 2022 (ISIN?XS2010044464) (the '*TLG Senior Bonds*'). The Substitution under the TLG Senior Bonds will take place in application of a substitution clause pursuant to the relevant terms and conditions of each of the TLG Senior Bonds. TLG will remain a guarantor under the TLG Senior Bonds. Upon effectiveness of the Substitution of the TLG Senior Bonds, which is expected take place within the next weeks, the Company will become the issuer and obligor under the TLG Senior Bonds. The terms and conditions of the TLG Senior Bonds will remain unchanged in any other respect. Further, the Company agreed with TLG as guarantor and TLG's wholly owned subsidiary TLG Finance S.à r.l. as issuer of the EUR 600,000,000 undated subordinated Notes with a first call date in September 2024 (ISIN: XS2055106210) ('*TLG Perpetual Notes*') that the Company shall be substituted in place of TLG Finance S.à r.l. as issuer under the TLG Perpetual Notes and that TLG shall be released from its obligations as a guarantor. The envisaged Substitution of the issuer and release of the guarantor will require an amendment to the terms and conditions of the TLG Perpetual Notes. Therefore, TLG Finance S.à r.l. will seek the consent of the holders of the TLG Perpetual Notes in a vote without meeting to be held in accordance with the terms of the German Act on Debt Securities (_Schuldverschreibungsgesetz; SchVG_) and the terms and conditions of the TLG Perpetual Notes. Further information on the desired Substitution under the TLG Perpetual Notes including the time, form and process of the voting will be made available to noteholders of the TLG Perpetual Notes in the form provided by the terms and conditions of the TLG Perpetual Notes and additionally on the website of TLG under the caption 'Investor Relations' subsection 'Bonds'. Upon effectiveness of the Substitution under the TLG Perpetual Notes, which would take place subject to the affirmative vote by the noteholders, the Company will become the issuer and obligor under the TLG Perpetual Notes. As consideration for the Substitution, the Company and TLG have agreed that the TLG Senior Bonds and the TLG Perpetual Notes will be replaced by intra-group instruments that will effectively maintain the same capital structure of TLG. The pooling of capital market instruments on the level of the Company as the new parent company of the Combined Group, is paving the way for realization of potential future financial synergies as identified by the Company and TLG. *About the Company* Aroundtown SA (symbol: AT1), trading on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is the largest listed and highest rated (BBB+ by S&P) German commercial real estate company. Aroundtown invests in income generating quality properties with value-add potential in central locations in top tier European cities mainly in Germany/NL. 