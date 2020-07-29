Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed American Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: LIACF) ("the Company"), a company actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. Interim CEO of the Company, Andrew Bowering, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "American Lithium is a relatively new company, it has only been around for a few years, and we are an explorer and developer of lithium for the electric battery industry," explained Bowering. "We're in the process of building a lithium operation in Nevada."

"Why lithium? Why now? And why Nevada?" asked Jolly. "Lithium is number three on the periodic table of elements, which means it's really light. In addition to being really light, it's got a highly mobile outer electron, meaning it sheds that electron quickly," said Bowering, adding that these qualities make lithium exceptionally effective for use in batteries. "Lithium is the perfect metal for it," said Bowering. "When it comes to a storage battery, it's weight that matters."

Jolly then inquired about the importance of lithium. Bowering explained that the demand of lithium is expected to spike between 2022 and 2023. "At that point, you're going to have demand far exceeding supply and you're going to have another price shock," explained Bowering.

"What separates American Lithium from the rest of the lithium companies?" asked Jolly. "Most of the lithium that is produced on the planet comes out of South America," explained Bowering. "It comes from brines, which are complicated to produce," he added. "The problem is that producing those brines uses 500,000 liters of water for every ton of lithium carbonate, and they are in the driest places on the planet," said Bowering when elaborating on the advantages of a strong water supply for lithium production. "That is why Nevada is important."

Bowering then shared how Nevada grew to account for a substantial percentage of the world's gold production. "The same mineralizing structures are there for lithium," said Bowering, adding that Nevada is abundant in low-grade at-surface deposits of the element. "The price change in lithium from $1,500 to $2,000 per ton in the early 2000s, to now at $10,000+, has changed the whole scenario to be just like the way gold mining was, and history repeats itself."

The conversation then turned to the Company's production process. "The project is going through PFS this fall and I suspect we will look for a partner to co-develop it," said Bowering. "What's most important to me is shareholder value," added Bowering. "If it makes sense to produce, we'll produce. If it makes sense to sell it for a big shareholder return, we'll do that."

To close the interview, Bowering shared that the Company hopes to complete the PFS process within nine months and begin looking into bankable feasibility. "During that year, we'll find a partner. It will either be a partner that will buy us out or one that will joint venture and co-develop with us," closed Bowering.

About American Lithium Corp.

American Lithium is actively engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of lithium deposits within mining-friendly jurisdictions throughout the Americas. The company is currently exploring and developing the TLC project located in the highly prospective Esmeralda lithium district in Nevada. TLC is close to infrastructure, 3.5 hours south of the Tesla Gigafactory, and in the same basinal environment as Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium mine and several advancing deposits and resources, including Ioneer Ltd.'s (formerly Global Geoscience) Rhyolite Ridge and Cypress Development Corp.'s Clayton Valley project.

