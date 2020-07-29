Leasinvest Real Estate Comm. VA: Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Monteco, the first wooden office building in the heart of Europe

Building permit granted

Today we received the building permit for the office building Monteco, a joint development of Leasinvest Real Estate and ION, located at the angle of the rue Montoyer and the rue de l'Industrie in BE-1000 Brussels, in the heart of the European district.

The first high wooden construction in the European district

Leasinvest is proud to be a pioneer in the development of the new generation of sustainable buildings. Together with ION a smart building in timber frame construction is built, with a high-tech equipment, designed by the architects Archi 2000.

In this scope, developer ION manages, with Leasinvest, the entire development trajectory, and the company ensures coordination and project management.

Michel Van Geyte, CEO: "For the development of our real estate portfolio we always opt for a long-term vision as to quality and sustainability. After Treesquare and Montoyer 63 Monteco will be the third sustainable building of Leasinvest in the European district."

The new building, of which the reception is foreseen in Q1 2022, will comprise approximately 3,700 m2 of technological smart building. The demolition of the current building will start after the construction sector holiday as to start the new construction as of the beginning of 2021.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-located retail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

On 31/03/2020, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.11 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (53%), Belgium (31%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 492 million (value on 29 July 2020).

