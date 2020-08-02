A bad week for our ATX, which went down 6 per cent. News came from Wienerberger, ams (2), Bawag, Frequentis, OMV (3), Wolftank-Adisa, UBM/CA Immo, Amag, Palfinger, Verbund, Andritz, Erste Group, Uniqa and Do&Co. The Winner of http://www.boerse-social.com/tournament was Palfinger. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX down -5,93% to 2.123,55 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at -33,37%. Up to now there were 63 days with a positive and 85 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 34,24% away, from the low 30,21%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2020 is Tuesday with 0,51%, the weakest is Monday with -0,71%. These are the best-performers this week: Palfinger 10,4% in front of Marinomed Biotech 7,14% and Frequentis 3,12%. And the following stocks performed worst: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...