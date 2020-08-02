Wienerberger: Brick producer Wienerberger Group has delivered solid half-year results despite the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. In this difficult market environment, revenues at Group level reached Euro 1,640 mn (HY 2019: Euro 1,736 mn) and EBITDA LFL amounted to Euro 255 mn (HY 2019: Euro 290 mn). With a 12% decline in revenues (Q2 2019: Euro 960 mn) and a 17% drop in EBITDA LFL (Q2 2019: Euro 181 million), the second quarter, which was heavily impacted by government-imposed lockdowns in Wienerberger's key markets mainly during April and May, turned out better than anticipated. Due to a recovery in Q2 that was stronger than initially expected, Wienerberger has updated its outlook for 2020. The company foresees a softening from the high levels seen in June as soon as the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...