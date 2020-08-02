Bawag: Banking group Bawag reported results for the first half 2020 with a net profit of 122 mn, earnings per share of Euro 1.39 and a RoTCE of 8.8%. The first half 2020 was marked by the outbreak of COVID-19. The underlying operating performance of our business remained solid in the first half 2020 with pre-provision profits of Euro 330 mn and a cost-income ratio of 43%. To address the deteriorating macroeconomic environment as well prudently provision against the observed build-up of customer payment deferrals due to COVID-19, a general reserve of approximately Euro 65 mn was posted in the first half 2020, leading to total risk costs of Euro 130 mn. This assumes the most severe economic scenarios published by the ECB for the Euro area of -12.6% GDP decline in 2020, followed by a ...

