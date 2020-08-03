ALD ALD: reports first half 2020 results 03-Aug-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press release Paris, 3 August 2020 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL INFORMATION ALD reports first half 2020 results · SOUND OPERATING PERFORMANCE ILLUSTRATING THE RESILIENCE OF THE BUSINESS MODEL AND THE AGILITY OF THE ORGANISATION · FUNDED FLEET UP 3.1% VS. END JUNE 2019, OPERATING MARGINS[1] UP 3.1% · SOLID PROVISIONING AND EXCESS DEPRECIATION CHARGES TOTALLING EUR 62 MILLION · USED CAR SALES RESULT PER UNIT AT EUR -92 ON AVERAGE IN H1 · EUR 3.4 MILLION DECREASE IN OVERHEADS DEMONSTRATING ABILITY TO CONTROL COSTS · NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE) AT EUR 206.8 MILLION H1 2020 Results highlights · Total Fleet 1.76 million vehicles managed worldwide at end June 2020, +3.8% vs. June 2019 · Leasing Contract and Services Margins down EUR 22.0 million, incorporating the impact of the fleet revaluation process: EUR 30.0 million excess depreciation charge in H1 2020 vs. EUR 11.3 million release in H1 2019 · Used Car Sales result at EUR -11.6 million, including impairment of used car stock of EUR 18.6m · Cost of Risk at 46 bps[2], including a forward-looking provision under IFRS9 · EUR 10.0 million after tax profit on disposal of stake in ALD Fortune (China) in Q1 2020 · Total Equity/Asset ratio at 15.6%, up from 15.2% at end June 2019 New Guidance for 2020[3] · Total Fleet growth (organic) close to 0% versus 2019, plus bolt-on acquisitions as opportunities arise · Used Car Sales result per vehicle to average EUR -250 to EUR 0 · Cost/Income (excluding Used Car Sales result) ratio between 50% and 51% On 3 August 2020, Tim Albertsen, ALD CEO, commenting on the H1 2020 Group Results, stated: "H1 2020 was a live stress test for many companies. In the context of the Covid-19 crisis ALD has demonstrated the strength and resilience of its business model, as well as the agility of the organization. This crisis saw the rise of new types of demands which ALD was able to answer quickly and efficiently. Flexible offers were deployed in over 19 countries and used car lease actively promoted. Despite the challenges, ALD has continued to work very actively, with both clients and partners who recognise the Company as a stakeholder they can rely on. Our operating and financial performance in H1 was sound despite inclusion of several provisions reflecting potential upcoming risks. As a pick-up is observed in main markets, ALD stays alert to opportunities while paying careful attention to costs. ALD intends to continue to lead the market. We feel we have sufficient visibility to issue new operating guidance for 2020, premised on the assumption that major European countries will not be forced to return to a severe lockdown for an extended period. We are also announcing a Capital Markets Day to be held on November 12th during which we will present our business strategy for the years to come." Resilient and agile business model Operating margins, defined as Leasing contract and Services margins excluding excess depreciation, proved their resilience in H1 2020, growing 3.1% year on year, in line with funded fleet growth, at +3.1% vs. H1 2019. Total Fleet growth was penalised by severe lockdown measures taken in Western Europe. However, customer and partner relationships were enhanced by the crisis, through proximity and attentiveness and a close monitoring of difficult situations. Activity has picked up progressively after lockdown measures were softened and pre-crisis levels have already been reached in some geographies. Despite lower delivery volumes during the lockdowns, the penetration of "green"[4] powertrains continues to rise: they represented 19% of ALD's passenger car deliveries globally in Q2 2020 (vs. 12% in Q2 2019) and close to 21% in Europe[5], already in line with the target of more than 20% "green" vehicles deliveries in Europe5 by the end of 2020 announced at the start of the year. ALD is ready to meet this shift in demand thanks to its continued work with reference players, from car manufacturers such as Tesla or Polestar, to providers of charging infrastructure and support such as Chargepoint, E.On and Enel. These partnerships are part of a comprehensive programme to promote Electric Vehicles, which includes EV-dedicated products such as Switch and Carsharing. Solid operating and financial performance Total Fleet reached 1.76 million vehicles at the end of June 2020, up 3.8% vs. end of June 2019. Organic fleet growth (neutralising the impact of the acquisition of Stern Lease in the Netherlands and the disposal of ALD Fortune Auto Leasing & Renting in China) over the same period stood at 3.1%. Leasing Contract Margin reached EUR 295.5 million and Services Margin EUR 320.4 million in H1 2020, down 10.5% and up 4.2% respectively vs. H1 2019. Taken together they decreased by EUR 22.0 million vs. H1 2019. In Q2 2020, the Leasing Contract Margin included a EUR 30.0 million excess depreciation charge, resulting from the fleet revaluation process, which embeds stressed sales prices expected to last into 2021. The contribution to Gross Operating Income from Used Car Sales result reached EUR -11.6 million in H1 2020, down significantly from EUR 43.4 million in H1 2019. The drop was due in part to a specific EUR 18.6 million impairment of used car stock, which was recorded in H1 results, reflecting delays in sales and potential reduction in the prices of second-hand cars. Average sales margin on used vehicles[6] for the half-year came in at EUR -92 per unit, and EUR 55 when restated from the exceptional impairment charge on used car stock recorded over the period. The Q2 20 average was EUR -234 per unit, and EUR -105 excluding the exceptional impairment charge. The number of used cars sold6 in H1 2020 was 126K, down from 144K in H1 2019, reflecting the effect of lockdown measures in March and April. Although remarketing activity has shown a promising rebound since mid-May, stock levels remain above pre-crisis level. ALD continues to promote contract duration extensions to targeted customers with the aim of lowering the number of vehicles to be sold. ALD's digital remarketing platform is a key asset in the efficient management of used car sales, as activity progressively picks up again. Operating Expenses decreased by EUR 3.4 million in H1 2020, reaching EUR 313.4 million, demonstrating ALD's strong ability to control costs in difficult times. This decrease reached EUR 8 million in Q2 2020 when compared to Q2 2019, a significant achievement in a context of 3.8% fleet growth. Impairment charges on receivables reached EUR 47.6 million, rising by EUR 25.8 million from the EUR 21.8 million recorded in H1 2019. This increase was principally due to a EUR 13.4m forward looking provision recorded in H1 2020 results reflecting the expected increase in probability of customer default. The cost of risk[7] reached 46 bps in H1 2020, and 32 bps when excluding the forward-looking component. Further to the closing of the transaction on 28 February 2020, a EUR 10.0 million post-tax profit on disposal of ALD's stake in ALD Fortune Auto Leasing & Renting (China) was recorded in Q1 2020. As a result, ALD Net Income (Group Share) reached EUR 206.8 million in H1 2020, down from EUR 280.7 million in H1 2019. This decrease mainly results from solid provisioning and excess depreciation charges totalling EUR 62 million (before tax). Earning Assets decreased by 3.3% at the end of June 2020 vs. the end of the previous year, reaching EUR 20.5 billion, reflecting a slight decrease in funded fleet due to the effect of contract extensions and foreign exchange translation impacts. Equity reinvestments in long-term deposits decreased by EUR 39 million, as amortising deposits with Societe Generale continued to run off. Other assets remained stable. Total funding at the end of June 2020 stood at EUR 17.9 billion (down slightly from EUR 18.4 billion at the end of 2019) of which 70% consisted of loans from Societe Generale. Over the course of H1 2020, EUR 400m of bonds matured and were not refinanced in the context of limited funding needs in 2020 due to contract extensions and limited funded fleet growth. The Group's Total Equity to Total Assets ratio stood at 15.6% at the end of June 2020, up from 15.2% a year earlier, and down slightly from 15.7% at end 2019 following the payment of 2019 dividend in Q2 2020 (EUR 254 million). Key strategic initiatives Launch of flexible offers On 24 June, ALD announced the launch of ALD Flex, a flexible mobility solution with the advantages of fully serviced vehicles and on demand availability in 19 countries. ALD Flex provides an all-inclusive vehicle offering for mid-term usage, ranging from 1 to 24 months, at an optimal monthly rate. A broad range of vehicle categories is available for immediate use. Additional flexibility allows contracts to be terminated after 1 month at no extra cost. ALD Flex will be available in 30 countries worldwide by mid-2021. In addition, ALD proposes ALD Swap in Norway. This premium subscription product offers a flexible car selection and the option to swap cars at any time. ALD Carmarket new global brand identity

