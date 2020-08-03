Zscaler Inc Is Trumping the Market, But More Gains ComingZscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) is an excellent cybersecurity stock that has been trouncing its peers and the broader market. Zscaler stock is up 48% year-over-year, 177% since the start of 2020, and 275% since the stock market crashed in March.Zscaler stock has been bullish since the markets bottomed in March; by the second week of April, the stock had erased all of its pandemic-fueled sell-off. ZS stock has been on fire since late May, when the company.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...