GreenBox POS, LLC: GreenBox POS Acquires Canadian Money Service Business MoltoPay

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) ("GreenBox", the "Company"), an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions, has acquired MoltoPay, a Money Service Business (MSB) registered and licensed with Canada's Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre (FINTRAC).

As part of the Company's international expansion strategy, GreenBox acquired 100% of the shares of MoltoPay for cash consideration of approximately $70,000 in a transaction that closed on August 3rd, 2020. A FINTRAC registration and license allows for higher processing volume and the holder to become a payment facility for financial institutions. The Company intends to primarily utilize the new license capacity in Canada as it grows its business in the country.

"With this acquisition, we are able to take advantage of MoltoPay's licensure and deploy our proprietary technology along with it. GreenBox continues to look for growth opportunities to capitalize on its market differentiation and positioning. Adding MoltoPay's money service business and licensing is an attractive combination as we continue to expand our business globally," said Fredi Nisan, Chief Executive Officer of GreenBox POS.

About GreenBox POS

GreenBox POS (OTCQB:GRBX) is an emerging financial technology company leveraging proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions. The Company's applications enable an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products, reducing fraud and improving the efficiency of handling large-scale commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients globally. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.greenboxpos.com.

